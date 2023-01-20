Emerald ash borer, an invasive species, confirmed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- It was only a matter of time until the invasive insect that's killed ash trees across Iowa was found in Sioux City.

The emerald ash borer's presence has been confirmed in Sioux City in samples collected from trees by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The pest also has been found for the first time in Monona and Osceola counties. The insect was found in Blencoe and Melvin.

The ash borer now has been found in all but three of Iowa's 99 counties: Plymouth, Palo Alto and Emmet.

Originating in Asia, the emerald ash borer was first found in eastern Iowa in 2010 and moved west. Larva feeding on the inner bark damages and eventually kills ash trees within two to four years. Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

An estimated 28% of trees in Sioux City's parks and along streets are ash, and the city has been preparing for the ash borer's inevitable arrival.

Emerald ash borer plans Kelly Bach, Sioux City parks maintenance supervisor, stands beneath an ash tree in the boundless playground in Sioux City's Leif Erikson Park …

The plan includes allowing ash trees in unmaintained areas to be left as host trees to slow the spread of the ash borer, injecting a larvae-killing chemical into ash trees the city wishes to save and cutting down other ash trees and replacing them with another tree species.

"We are removing trees that are in the right of way in our park system. On an as-needed basis, we are evaluating them. There are some very healthy ash trees still in the right of way. We're not going to remove a clear-cut system like some towns have done," city parks maintenance supervisor Kelly Bach said in July 2021. "There may be some left for host trees, because if you get everything cleared out around it, it's going to fly a mile to two miles and try to find a new host. To try to contain it a little bit, you leave some sacrificial trees."

Ash Borer In this photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The pest has been found in all b…

Woodbury County Extension and Outreach has scheduled a public meeting for homeowners and other concerned residents to learn more about the ash borer and tree treatment and replacement options. The meeting is 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Extension office at 4728 Southern Hills Drive. Preregistration is requested. To register, call (712) 276-2157 or email Kristi Van Zanten at kvanzan@iastate.edu.

Additional information about the emerald ash borer can be found at iowatreepests.com.