Emerald ash borer found in Ida, Sioux counties

SIOUX CITY -- The Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Ida and Sioux counties for the first time, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The statement, which was released Thursday, said that EAB larvae were removed from ash trees in Galva and Sioux Center by an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship employee. Officials with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the identification of the larvae.

The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but 13 of Iowa's 99 counties since its original detection in 2010.

The EAB is a significant threat to all ash species. Adult beetles feed on ash leaves causing very little damage. It is the cumulative damage by larval feeding on the inner bark that eventually kills ash trees within two to four years.

Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

The statement said now is the time to adopt a course of action for ash trees within 15 miles of a known infestation. Landowners and managers can choose to wait and see what happens, remove declining ash trees and replace them with other species, or use preventive insecticide treatments to preserve and protect valuable and healthy ash trees.

