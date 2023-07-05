SIOUX CITY -- Nancy Drew, the most popular fictional teen detective in the world, is an Iowan girl at heart and so was her longtime author Mildred Augustine.

Retired University of Northern Iowa English professor Barbara Lounsberry will examine the life and career of Augustine in "Nancy Drew: Iowa Heroine to the World," at 2 p.m. July 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The program is free and is open to the public.

Augustine wrote "The Secret of the Old Clock," "The Hidden Staircase" and 23 other Nancy Drew mysteries, creating many of the character's admirable qualities. However, the author's identity was kept secret for more than 50 years.

In addition to penning some of Nancy Drew's most popular stories, Augustine wrote 130 other books, created a newspaper column, earned six airplane pilot's licenses and became the first woman to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa's School of Journalism.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). For more information, call 712-224-5242 or siouxcitylcic.com.