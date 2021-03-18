Engagement letter signed, audit of Woodbury County Sheriff's Office to begin soon

SIOUX CITY -- A state audit of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office going back several years is expected to begin soon, now that Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt and Sheriff Chad Sheehan have signed a letter of engagement with the auditor's office.
The audit will go over the sheriff's department's vehicle sales and trade-ins potentially as far back as fiscal year 2016, according to the letter, which became public this week. State Auditor Rob Sands' office will initially review transactions going back to fiscal year 2018, but the audit will review prior years "if we determine improper actions were taken" during FY 2018.
Sheehan and De Witt signed the letter Tuesday. Sand will also need to sign the document, and he is expected to do so, presumably next week as he is reportedly out of the office until Monday.
The auditor's office declined to comment on the audit last week, other than to say they will be engaged pending the approval of county authorities.
The audit was prompted by questions De Witt raised at a Jan. 26 supervisors meeting regarding the sheriff's office's vehicle sales and purchases. He alleged the department last summer sold several of its old vehicles on the cheap -- as little as $200 each -- to a local dealership, and that a department employee went on to purchase a vehicle the department sold last summer. The vehicle in question had already changed hands before it was purchased by the department employee, and he later re-sold it to the individual he'd bought it from.
De Witt also questioned why the department had purchased three 2020 Dodge Durangos from a supplier in Indiana last July, rather than a local dealership. Vehicle sales invoices De Witt shared with the Journal indicate the vehicles from Indiana each cost the sheriff's office $2,674 more than a comparable Dodge Durango purchased in Sioux City a month later.
Sheehan and other department officials maintain there was nothing unusual about the sale of those old vehicles, that the department had followed its usual protocols, and that they could not source vehicles locally at the time they purchased the Durangos from Indiana.
It is not clear whether these or any other vehicles purchased by the sheriff's office will be examined by the audit, as the letter only explicitly mentions vehicle sales and trade-ins, rather than purchases.
"Because of the inherent limitations of this engagement, combined with the inherent limitations of internal control and because we will not perform a detailed examination of all transactions of the Department, there is a risk additional improper disbursements and/or undeposited collections may exist and not be detected by us," the letter said.
The Board of Supervisors has allocated between $5,000 and $30,000 to pay for the audit, though De Witt said last week he expects the price to be on the lower end of that range.