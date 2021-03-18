Engagement letter signed, audit of Woodbury County Sheriff's Office to begin soon

SIOUX CITY -- A state audit of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office going back several years is expected to begin soon, now that Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt and Sheriff Chad Sheehan have signed a letter of engagement with the auditor's office.

The audit will go over the sheriff's department's vehicle sales and trade-ins potentially as far back as fiscal year 2016, according to the letter, which became public this week. State Auditor Rob Sands' office will initially review transactions going back to fiscal year 2018, but the audit will review prior years "if we determine improper actions were taken" during FY 2018.

Sheehan and De Witt signed the letter Tuesday. Sand will also need to sign the document, and he is expected to do so, presumably next week as he is reportedly out of the office until Monday.

The auditor's office declined to comment on the audit last week, other than to say they will be engaged pending the approval of county authorities.