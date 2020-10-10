Ernst in Sioux City says 'I, unlike my opponent ... actually get out into the counties across Iowa'

While speaking to the press Saturday morning, Ernst, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely be finished by Election Day Nov. 3.

Two members of the Judiciary Committee, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have tested positive for the coronavirus. If they cannot join the committee in person because of the virus, Ernst said, they will "be joining by Zoom." Ernst herself expects to attend the hearings in-person.

"We're praying that we don't have any COVID cases on the Judiciary Committee, we can drive through, we'll need everybody there to vote on the nominee" Ernst said. "We hope to have that done by the election, if that schedule stays true."

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and Republican presidential candidate and current conservative TV personality, accompanied Ernst at Saturday's visit in Sioux City. Huckabee, who campaigned with Ernst in her first Senate race six years ago, said she "is in the mold of a Chuck Grassley," whom Huckabee holds in high regard.

"She's a person of integrity, I know that we can trust her. I know she's pro-life, I wouldn't support her if she wasn't," Huckabee said.