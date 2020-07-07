Ernst in Sioux City says she'd be OK if Confederate-named military bases were renamed

"I know there were people who asked how could support something support something that would add more than $3 trillion in spending?" Ernst noted. "With so many people impacted, how could I not do everything I could do to help?"

That was especially true for childcare providers and teachers tasked with educating children.

"When schools are ready to open up again, we want the kiddos to be safe," Ernst said.

This includes following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages social distancing as well as wearing a face mask.

"I really do like this one," Ernst said, while wearing a special, Sioux City-inspired "COVID-19 SUX" mask. "I think it is very appropriate."

Enrst's stop in Sioux City was part of her 99 County tour across Iowa. She was also in Le Mars, Marcus, Storm Lake and Spencer on Tuesday in events that weren't open to the public.

PHOTOS: Siouxlanders and their COVID-19 face masks

