Ernst in Sioux City says she'd be OK if Confederate-named military bases were renamed

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a 23-year veteran of the Iowa Army National Guard and the United States Army Reserves, said she would be OK if Confederate-named military bases were renamed.
This puts the first-term Iowa Republican at odds with President Donald Trump, who vowed to veto a $740 billion defense bill if the 10 military bases honoring Confederate generals were renamed in light of recent racial controversies.
"It truly wouldn't change the mission of the military whatsoever," Ernst said during a private meeting with business leaders at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning. "There are those who would rather romanticize Confederate generals than have a discussion on race."
Ernst, who is running for re-election against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, added that she'd leave decisions about removing statues that have been deemed controversial in the hands of local officials.
Answering a question related to the economic fallout from COVID-19, she said the next phase of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will likely be passed by mid-July or early-August.
"I know there were people who asked how could support something support something that would add more than $3 trillion in spending?" Ernst noted. "With so many people impacted, how could I not do everything I could do to help?"
That was especially true for childcare providers and teachers tasked with educating children.
"When schools are ready to open up again, we want the kiddos to be safe," Ernst said.
This includes following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages social distancing as well as wearing a face mask.
"I really do like this one," Ernst said, while wearing a special, Sioux City-inspired "COVID-19 SUX" mask. "I think it is very appropriate."
Enrst's stop in Sioux City was part of her 99 County tour across Iowa. She was also in Le Mars, Marcus, Storm Lake and Spencer on Tuesday in events that weren't open to the public.
PHOTOS: Siouxlanders and their COVID-19 face masks
