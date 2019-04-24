SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Nearly 1,200 people packed the Delta Hotels Center here Wednesday to hear an inspiring message from ESPN personality Victoria Arlen.
Arlen, a former American swimmer who won a gold medal and three silvers at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, was the featured speaker at the United Way of Siouxland’s 19th annual Women’s Power Lunch.
At the age of 11, Arlen developed two rare conditions known as transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. She lost the ability to speak, eat, walk and move, and slipped into a vegetative state. Doctors believed there was little chance of survival.
In 2010, after nearly four years, Arlen began to re-learn how to speak, eat and move. She still has no sensation in her legs.
The Women's Power Lunch, chaired by Kathy Spohr, consisted of a VIP Reception where gold ticket holders enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and had their picture taken with Arlen. The luncheon highlighted the Single Parent Scholarship program to which proceeds from this event are donated. A past scholarship recipient, Kari Johnson, shared her story on how the funding made an impact on her life.
Through the event’s annual Power of the Purse raffle, 80 purses were donated by local businesses and individuals. The purses were raffled off at the end of the event, along with five grand prizes.
College partners of the scholarship program include Briar Cliff University, Morningside College, St. Luke’s College, Western Iowa Tech Community College; Northeast Community College and Wayne State College satellite sites at the College Center in South Sioux City. The deadline to apply for this year's scholarship is June 10 at unitedwaysiouxland.com/spscholarship.
Sioux City Journal Communications is among the Platinum sponsors of the Women's Power Lunch.