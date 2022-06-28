Estherville agencies, neighbors team up to rescue bulldog from sinkhole

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- The city of Estherville came together Monday to rescue a bulldog from a sinkhole.

Estherville police officers responded to a report of a missing elderly bulldog named Tupelo at 3:10 a.m. According to a statement from the police department, the caller said she could hear her dog barking in a ravine behind a house in the 20th block of Orchard Lane.

The officers and the dog owner searched the area and eventually found Tupelo in a cement drainage tile. The area around the tile had created a sinkhole approximately 3 feet in diameter and about 3 feet deep. The statement said the dog was wedged into the cement tile.

Estherville Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Sheridan, Estherville firemen, the City of Estherville's electricians and street department, Emmet County's secondary roads department, Dr. Arlen Omtevdt from the Estherville Veterinary Clinic, and neighbors assisted in the efforts to dig around the tile to free Tupelo.

At 6:24 a.m., Tupelo was successfully removed from the tile and found to be in "great condition." He was returned to his very happy owners, according to the statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.