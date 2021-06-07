 Skip to main content
Event centered on improving community relationships to be held in Sioux City
Event centered on improving community relationships to be held in Sioux City

Museum exterior (copy)

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

 JIM LEE, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host an event June 15 that will highlight de-escalation techniques in stressful situations.

"Strengthening and Improving Community Relationships” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

Participants will include Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Sioux City Human Rights Commission Executive Director Karen Mackey, Human Rights Commission staff member Flora Lee, and Trudy Soole, a licensed mental health counselor.

Sponsors include the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

The event is free and open to the public.

