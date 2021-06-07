Event centered on improving community relationships to be held in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host an event June 15 that will highlight de-escalation techniques in stressful situations.
"Strengthening and Improving Community Relationships” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Participants will include Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Sioux City Human Rights Commission Executive Director Karen Mackey, Human Rights Commission staff member Flora Lee, and Trudy Soole, a licensed mental health counselor.
Sponsors include the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.
The event is free and open to the public.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
