Event to celebrate I-29 Riverfront Trail Connection Project is Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- The Mayor's Trail Ride will be held Saturday to celebrate the completion of the I-29 Riverfront Trail Connection Project.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Pedestrian Bridge at the Siouxland Expo Center parking lot, 550 S. Lafayette St., and features bouncy houses, food and activities.

Ride over to the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Chris Larsen Park for more activities and events. If you still have the energy, you can ride over to Riverside Park shelter No. 7 for additional games and activities.

The Mayor's Trail Ride costs $30 per family of four or more and $10 per person. The fee, which includes a wristband to enjoy attractions at all three locations, will support trail maintenance and future trail projects.

The Riverfront Trail Connection Project included the construction of 1.5 miles of recreational trail linking the existing Lewis and Clark Historic Trail, along the Missouri River, from under the east side of the Bacon Creek Channel Bridge and Pedestrian Bridge; over the Bacon Creek Channel to South Lafayette Street; over the Floyd Channel; and under the west side of the Floyd Channel Bridge to the existing trail at Chris Larsen Park.

The project was developed to enhance Sioux City's recreational trail system by improving trail connectivity from Riverside Park to Chautauqua Park. It was made possible through grant funding awarded by the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), the State of Iowa Recreational Trails Grant, and the Iowa Transportation Alternative Program.

"We are fortunate to have such a great partner in MRHD because this project would not have been possible without their generosity and support. This trail project is by far the most significant, as it provides users with over 12 miles of continuous trail," said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director.

For more information and/or to register for the event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 or register online at webtrac.sioux-city.org.

