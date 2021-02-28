 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events being held in memory of those lost to COVID-19
View Comments
top story

Events being held in memory of those lost to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Remembering those lost to COVID-19

Mark Sturgeon ties a white ribbon around a lamppost in front of the Sioux City Public Museum Sunday afternoon in honor of his mother, Delores Sturgeon, who died Nov. 21, 2020, as the result of COVID-19. Sturgeon’s mask reads, "There is still not enough vaccine." About a dozen volunteers with the mask advocacy group Siouxland Wears Masks placed 211 white ribbons around downtown Sioux City on Sunday, in honor of the 211 Woodbury County residents who have died from the disease. On Monday, the Sioux City Council is expected to proclaim March 1 as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day. Also on Monday, SWM and another group, Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School, will hold a candlelight vigil and remembrance program at 7 p.m. in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. The public is invited to attend.

 Bruce Miller, Sioux City Journal

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- About a dozen volunteers with the mask advocacy group Siouxland Wears Masks placed 211 white ribbons around downtown Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, in honor of the 211 Woodbury County residents who have died from the disease.

On Monday, the Sioux City Council is expected to proclaim March 1, 2021, as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day. Also on Monday, SWM and another group, Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School, will hold a candlelight vigil and remembrance program at 7 p.m. in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. The public is invited to attend.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News