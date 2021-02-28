Events being held in Sioux City in memory of those lost to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- About a dozen volunteers with the mask advocacy group Siouxland Wears Masks placed 211 white ribbons around downtown Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, in honor of the 211 Woodbury County residents who have died from the disease.

On Monday, the Sioux City Council is expected to proclaim March 1, 2021, as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day. Also on Monday, SWM and another group, Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School, will hold a candlelight vigil and remembrance program at 7 p.m. in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. The public is invited to attend.