High water is coming.

That's nothing new for the Davenport residents who live in the neighborhood beyond Credit Island, just off West River Drive and Concord Street. It's called the Garden Addition.

High water in the nearby Mississippi River hasn't been cause for too much alarm lately in the Garden Addition, even as the Black Hawk and Walnut creeks swelled. Back in 2019, when the river's mighty waters reached 22.7 feet, five large pumps and the large earthen dike protected those closest to Black Hawk Creek.

Those pumps and the dike have given residents a sense of safety.

"I'm not worried," Richard Fields said Thursday. He lives in the 3000 block of Keota Avenue. The houses across the street from his back up to Walnut Creek.

"I've lived here — on Keota, I mean — for 22 years and the creek over there, behind the house, it's come up a few times," said Fields, who has lived in Davenport for all but six months of his 71 years. "But if you want to talk about floodwaters and that creek, you need to speak with Connie. She can tell you anything about the neighborhood."

Fields pointed across the street to a single-story, two-bedroom house with gray siding and a tidy, well-tended lawn.

A friendly pitbull with a patch of black over his right eye was the first to greet visitors at Connie Franklin's door. His name is Templeton. He wiggled and wagged while Franklin finished up a phone conversation and found a baseball cap.

"Templeton is my son's dog," the 76-year-old Franklin said. "He and his wife are staying here until they find a new place. My little house is crowded, but that's OK."

Franklin's worries about Walnut Creek grow as the Mississippi approaches the 22-foot mark, she said. She said she's just started to hear whispers of the Mississippi cresting at 23 or 24 or 25 feet.

"Sometimes we get water from Walnut Creek up into the yards here," Franklin said. "When it got to 22 feet (in 2019), the water came up to about 30 feet from the house, and I was worried.

"I'm one of the few people on the block with a full basement. Most of the people on this side have crawl spaces under the house. There are a few with basements. But I can't get flood insurance here because they told me none of the basements had flooded."

The Mississippi reached 15.01 feet Thursday afternoon, measured at Rock Island by the National Weather Service. The city placed four pumps near Black Hawk Creek and closed Credit Island.

The National Weather Service said by the end of the day Monday that floodwaters were expected to reach major flood stage — 18 feet. That would put LeClaire Park under water and affect River Drive.

By April 27, the river is expected to reach 19.7 feet. The National Weather Service does have models showing a crest of 22 feet on about May 3.

"I turned 21 when I moved into this house," Franklin said. "I've been here a long time, and I have battled with the city for a long time.

"I've always thought the city should clean up Walnut Creek and dredge it so it's a little deeper and can handle more water. But the city doesn't listen to me. I think we are kind of forgotten over here on the west end."

Franklin walked into her back yard and pointed to the creek.

"If we get 22 feet, it's going to be close," she said. "If it goes over that? That would really be scary. Hopefully, they can pump enough out of Black Hawk Creek and keep it down. Walnut Creek meets Black Hawk Creek over behind Sears Manufacturing.

"I'm not too worried yet. But it's going to be close."