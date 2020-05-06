Ex-mayor claims hostile environment in North Sioux City

North Sioux City leaders in April shut down casinos, bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because similar establishments in neighboring Sioux City and Woodbury County in Iowa remain closed as the number of COVID-19 cases there continues to climb, Fredericksen said he was afraid of seeing Sioux Cityans crossing the Big Sioux River to frequent North Sioux City businesses. He preferred keeping them closed to slow the virus' spread.

"Now is not the proper time to open things up," Fredericksen said. "That was the first thing that upset me. I wasn't ready to open the town back up."

Also at Monday's meeting, Fredericksen said, the council approved a deal that circumvented an agreement he had made with the developer of a residential development. Fredericksen said his agreement would have saved the city money and eliminated a conflict of interest he said involved Councilwoman Lesa Cropley and her father, planning and zoning board chairman Don Streeter.

Fredericksen said he had asked Cropley and Streeter to resign because of the conflict of interest. After not receiving Streeter's resignation by Monday, Fredericksen said he removed him from his position.