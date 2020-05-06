Ex-mayor claims hostile environment in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Randy Fredericksen had had enough of the hostile work environment that he said was caused by micromanaging city council members.
After the North Sioux City Council on Monday voted to reopen casinos, bars and restaurants in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a overturned a land development deal Fredericksen said he had reached in order to avoid a conflict of interest for the city, he resigned as mayor on Tuesday.
"It's just a complete fiasco," said Fredericksen, describing a city hall work environment he said has left some city employees in tears because a couple of council members are continually looking over their shoulders. "I know the hostile environment I've had to deal with for a long time."
Elected to a two-year term in 2015 and re-elected in 2017 and 2019, Fredericksen had one year left on his current term.
Fredericksen said he was upset with the council's 5-3 vote to reverse a decision made last week to extend the city's closure of public establishments through May in hopes of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus. Instead, those establishments are now allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
North Sioux City leaders in April shut down casinos, bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because similar establishments in neighboring Sioux City and Woodbury County in Iowa remain closed as the number of COVID-19 cases there continues to climb, Fredericksen said he was afraid of seeing Sioux Cityans crossing the Big Sioux River to frequent North Sioux City businesses. He preferred keeping them closed to slow the virus' spread.
"Now is not the proper time to open things up," Fredericksen said. "That was the first thing that upset me. I wasn't ready to open the town back up."
Also at Monday's meeting, Fredericksen said, the council approved a deal that circumvented an agreement he had made with the developer of a residential development. Fredericksen said his agreement would have saved the city money and eliminated a conflict of interest he said involved Councilwoman Lesa Cropley and her father, planning and zoning board chairman Don Streeter.
Fredericksen said he had asked Cropley and Streeter to resign because of the conflict of interest. After not receiving Streeter's resignation by Monday, Fredericksen said he removed him from his position.
A woman who answered the phone at Streeter's home Wednesday said he wouldn't comment about the situation. Cropley did not respond to an email request for comment.
Councilman Lonnie Green said on Tuesday that he and council members had been advised by the city's attorney not to comment on Fredericksen's resignation.
City Attorney Darrell Jesse did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Fredericksen said he's worried his resignation will hamper the city's ability to pay its employees. Two signatures are required on each paycheck, and, before last Friday, Fredericksen, city finance officer Mike Hamm and council president Dan Parks were the only people authorized to sign paychecks, Fredericksen said.
Hamm left his position on Friday for a job with Thermo Bond Buildings in Elk Point, South Dakota. Fredericksen said his resignation leaves Parks as the only person to sign paychecks.
In addition to finding a replacement for Hamm, the city also is in search of a city manager to replace Ted Cherry, who left earlier this year to become town manager in Granby, Colorado.
Fredericksen said both men left because of council micromanagement.
Hamm would not comment on Fredericksen's claims.
"I just got a better opportunity," Hamm said Wednesday.
Cherry could not be reached for comment.
