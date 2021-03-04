Ex-Sioux City plastic surgeon gives up Iowa medical license

Smith was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City, but left the group in fall 2019.

Smith still faces federal charges in Michigan, where he has pleaded not guilty to health care fraud and making false statements. He is scheduled to stand trial next week, though a judge in February granted a prosecution motion to file a plea agreement, an indication that the case may soon be resolved without going to trial.

Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, when he moved to Sioux City. According to court documents, he now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Federal attorneys in December 2018 filed a civil complaint against Smith in Michigan, accusing him of filing 89 fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims totaling more than $64,000 while he practiced there. Proceedings in that case have been stayed until the criminal case is resolved.

Smith faces at least 10 negligence lawsuits in Woodbury County filed by former patients, each of whom alleges that he mishandled their surgeries and/or post-surgical care. A jury found in Smith's favor in a previous lawsuit, and judges have dismissed at least five others.

