Ex-Sioux City plastic surgeon gives up Iowa medical license

DES MOINES -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has agreed to surrender his license to the state medical board to resolve charges of incompetence and unethical conduct.
Dr. Adam Smith and the Iowa Board of Medicine on Feb. 18 signed a settlement agreement in which Smith voluntarily surrendered his Iowa medical license, the board announced Wednesday. Smith's action is not an admission of guilt.
"(Smith's) voluntary surrender of his Iowa license to practice medicine is not an admission of any of the Iowa Board of Medicine's allegations ...," the agreement read.
In 2019, the board charged Smith with professional incompetency, unethical or unprofessional conduct, inappropriate prescribing of drugs, improper medical record management and making misleading or deceptive representations to patients. The board had alleged that Smith provided inappropriate surgical care to 17 patients and engaged in unethical or unprofessional conduct between December 2014 to September 2017. The board later added a charge that Smith's South Dakota medical license had been revoked.
Smith was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City, but left the group in fall 2019.
Smith still faces federal charges in Michigan, where he has pleaded not guilty to health care fraud and making false statements. He is scheduled to stand trial next week, though a judge in February granted a prosecution motion to file a plea agreement, an indication that the case may soon be resolved without going to trial.
Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, when he moved to Sioux City. According to court documents, he now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Federal attorneys in December 2018 filed a civil complaint against Smith in Michigan, accusing him of filing 89 fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims totaling more than $64,000 while he practiced there. Proceedings in that case have been stayed until the criminal case is resolved.
Smith faces at least 10 negligence lawsuits in Woodbury County filed by former patients, each of whom alleges that he mishandled their surgeries and/or post-surgical care. A jury found in Smith's favor in a previous lawsuit, and judges have dismissed at least five others.