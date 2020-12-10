 Skip to main content
Exact Eye Care to close down Pierce Street location Dec. 31
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Exact Eye Care has announced the upcoming closure of its clinic at 431 Pierce St. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The closure, effective on Dec. 31, came about because the clinic was unable to recruit a new optometrist during the pandemic, according to a press release. 

Exact Eye Care patients will be transferred to Dr. Michael O'Neal at Dunes Eye Consultants or to other Exact Eye Care locations in Le Mars, Storm Lake or Rock Valley, Iowa.

Patients can fill eyeglass and contact-lens prescriptions through the end of the year at the Pierce Street clinic, and Exact Eye Care's in-house lab will honor all lab warranties on eyewear purchased for the term of the warranty, according to the press release. 

