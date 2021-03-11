Excitement in Hull as crosstown high school boys basketball squads meet for state title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I have to support Boyden-Hull. It's just the way it is," said Moss, a graduate of Boyden-Hull, whose children also attended the school. "I hope both play well. I really do."

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Western Christian graduate who was a standout in basketball, said he's just so proud to be from Hull and see both teams excel.

"The schools are five blocks apart. There's just so many friendships together, and, now, they're playing each other. We've never had this in the history of sports together that we end up in a championship. I'm just thrilled for both schools," he said.

It just so happens that Feenstra's mother taught at Boyden-Hull for many years, while his father taught at Western Christian. Feenstra, however, won't be picking sides. He said he's "just rooting for a great game."

"I know most all the players. I'm just so excited," said Feenstra, who won't be attending the game Friday, since he'll be traveling back from Washington, D.C. "I'm going to try to catch it in the airport. I think I'll be flying to Chicago."

Hull City Administrator Jim Collins said he "couldn't be happier" about the matchup between the two teams, which he said have each had a "spectacular season." Collins didn't attend either school, so he's remaining impartial.

"I like them both a lot. Whoever wins, we're going to be excited for. And the second-place finisher, we're going to be excited for them, too," he said. "It's great for Hull."

