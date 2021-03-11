Excitement in Hull as crosstown high school boys basketball squads meet for state title

HULL, Iowa -- Hull Mayor Arlan Moss described the small Northwest Iowa city's downtown as "pretty quiet" on Thursday.
He said the majority of Hull residents who hadn't made the trip to Des Moines to cheer on Boyden-Hull and Western Christian in person at the Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament were busy watching the hometown teams' semifinal games on TV or listening to them on the radio.
When the Western Christian Wolfpack and Boyden-Hull Comets face off for the Class 2A state championship in a historic matchup Friday, Moss expects businesses in the city of just over 2,000 to again be operating with "skeleton crews."
"I'm sure tomorrow will be the same. Downtown is going to be really quiet," said Moss, who will be heading to Des Moines with his wife for the game, which is slated to tip off at 2 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. "There's a lot of excitement, a lot of interest in the ballgame. There's a lot of people taking time off."
Boyden-Hull defeated Aplington-Parkersburg 77-66 to start off the day Thursday morning. Then, in the next game, Western Christian won in a 56-47 battle over Des Moines Christian.
The dual wins set up the first time the two schools with rich basketball histories will play each other for a state championship. The teams have not met at all since 2005, even though the high schools are in the same town. Western Christian plays in the Lakes Conference, while Boyden-Hull calls the Siouxland Conference its home.
"I have to support Boyden-Hull. It's just the way it is," said Moss, a graduate of Boyden-Hull, whose children also attended the school. "I hope both play well. I really do."
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Western Christian graduate who was a standout in basketball, said he's just so proud to be from Hull and see both teams excel.
"The schools are five blocks apart. There's just so many friendships together, and, now, they're playing each other. We've never had this in the history of sports together that we end up in a championship. I'm just thrilled for both schools," he said.
It just so happens that Feenstra's mother taught at Boyden-Hull for many years, while his father taught at Western Christian. Feenstra, however, won't be picking sides. He said he's "just rooting for a great game."
"I know most all the players. I'm just so excited," said Feenstra, who won't be attending the game Friday, since he'll be traveling back from Washington, D.C. "I'm going to try to catch it in the airport. I think I'll be flying to Chicago."
Hull City Administrator Jim Collins said he "couldn't be happier" about the matchup between the two teams, which he said have each had a "spectacular season." Collins didn't attend either school, so he's remaining impartial.
"I like them both a lot. Whoever wins, we're going to be excited for. And the second-place finisher, we're going to be excited for them, too," he said. "It's great for Hull."