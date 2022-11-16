Executive director of Sioux City Human Rights Commission says numbers aren't reflective of needs

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Sioux City Human Rights Commission's case numbers dropped amid the pandemic, Executive Director Karen Mackey said it's crucial that the commission be adequately staffed and funded.

During a budget meeting earlier this year, Mackey told the Sioux City Council that the commission takes hundreds of intakes annually. Over the last decade, she said the commission had been averaging roughly 45 new cases a year. Before she became executive director 18 years ago, she said the commission was averaging 11 cases a year.

Mackey told The Journal that 24 new cases were filed in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.

"Our numbers have been down the last couple of years. We think that's related to COVID and also an economic downturn," she said. "One of the things that we have noticed over time is that when the economy gets tight, when the housing market is tight, people aren't going to make housing complaints. As bad as the places they have to live are, at least they have a roof over their head. So, they won't make those complaints."

In February, the council voted in a split decision to upgrade a part-time administrative secretary position for the commission to full-time. The commission now has three full-time employees -- Mackey, an investigator and an administrative secretary -- and a part-time clerical assistant.

Like human rights commissions around the country, Mackey said her department continues to be short-staffed and underfunded. She said she really needs between five and seven full-time staff members.

"I understand the city has a tight budget. I truly understand that. But, we should have two investigators," she said. "We run really on triage. It's like what's the thing we have to do today? What's the emergency right now?"

Dream job

Mackey was introduced to civil rights at an early age.

Her mother is white and her father is Native American. The two married in 1954, when interracial marriage was actually illegal in a number of states, including South Dakota and Nebraska. Her father was one of the first members of the commission, which was founded in 1963.

"For probably several years of my schooling, when I was a child, I may have been the only kid of color in the entire school," said Mackey, an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska, who grew up in Morningside. "We regularly had discussions about issues related to discrimination. I knew my father was involved with the commission, so it's always kind of been in the back of my mind."

After graduating from East High School, Mackey earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Morningside College, now Morningside University. Then, she attended law school at the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1994.

Mackey worked for the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska as a public defender and on Gateway's emergency response team, before applying for the position leading the Human Rights Commission.

"In many ways, it's my dream job," she said. "I love doing the work. I feel called to do the work. It's still hard work. It's hard for all of us in this office."

Civil rights enforcer

Mackey said the commission's mission is to "ensure a fair and equitable community for all." She said it enforces civil rights laws in society.

"We're a law enforcement agency. We're not advocates," she said. "So often, we have people contact our office because they believe something bad happened to them or is about to happen, and they want us to be their advocate. That is not our role. We are much like the police."

The commission provides a free, confidential service. When an individual believes they have been discriminated against, Mackey said they can speak with a staff member. That intake process might lead them to file a written complaint. Then, the commission gives notice to the other side, who may be an employer, a landlord or a business owner, and investigates what happened.

"So, we have allegations. It has to be in one of five bases: employment, education, public accommodations, housing or credit," Mackey said. "In the 18 years I've been here, we've never had a credit case. The majority of our cases are employment cases. We do have a number of housing cases every year."

Mackey noted that the allegations also have to specifically relate to a protected class status. She said we're all members of multiple protected classes.

"The areas that we cover are race, color, national origin, mental and physical disability, religion or creed, age, pregnancy, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity. In the area of credit, marital status is another protected class. In housing, the presence of children or what we call familial status is covered, so either being pregnant, having children in your home or seeking to adopt or foster children," she said.

Mackey recalled doing a long intake with a woman years ago. It was only after talking to her for 1 1/2 hours that Mackey said the woman finally revealed the "horrific sexual abuse" that she had been subjected to at the hands of her employer.

"People don't always start with, 'Here's what happened to me. And, here's why I think it happened.' They have a hard time, sometimes, saying out loud what happened to them and why they think that happened," she said. "Or, sometimes, people are just like, 'Well, I don't know. Is it because I'm a woman? Is it because I'm a minority? Is it because I'm disabled? The person discriminating against me hasn't actually said why it is. But, I'm being subjected to different treatment.'"

Mackey said she would love to get cases done in six months or less, but some languish. One in particular, she said, has bounced back and fourth between different levels of the judicial system for a number of years. In fiscal year 2022, she said seven of the commission's cases ended up settling after a probable cause finding.

"Really, it is a case that if the landlord had come to us, we would have assessed a small civil penalty and required them to do fair housing training and make sure that their tenants are aware of their fair housing rights. It was actually a testing case. Much like the police do compliance checks, we do testing in the area of housing," she said. "These people hired an attorney; and it is probably now costing them thousands of dollars in legal fees. It really is a simple thing -- get educated, do what's right in the future and call us if you have questions. We're as much a resource for employers, landlords and businesses as we are an organization that's going to play gotcha!"

In her perfect world, Mackey said her office isn't investigating civil rights complaints at all, just educating the community.

"I don't want to have cases filed in this community. I was born and raised here. I don't want people to be discriminated against here. I don't want people to even think they're being discriminated against," she said. "So, what we really want to do is make sure that we all do what's right. And, if we don't know what's right, we learn."