 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Exhibit showcases Leeds High School

  • 0
Sioux City Public Museum (copy)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Leeds High School 1939-1972, a new exhibit, is now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through June 4. 

The exhibit features marching band uniforms, school apparel, photographs and memorabilia from the neighborhood high school, which helped forge a strong identity for the northeastern area of Sioux City. 

With an enrollment of approximately 350 students in grades nine through twelve, Leeds High School was much smaller than either Sioux City Central or Sioux City East.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information visit SiouxCityMuseum.org

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vander Meer Bakery lives on at Lally's Eastside restaurant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News