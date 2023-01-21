Exhibit showcases Leeds High School

SIOUX CITY -- Leeds High School 1939-1972, a new exhibit, is now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through June 4.

The exhibit features marching band uniforms, school apparel, photographs and memorabilia from the neighborhood high school, which helped forge a strong identity for the northeastern area of Sioux City.

With an enrollment of approximately 350 students in grades nine through twelve, Leeds High School was much smaller than either Sioux City Central or Sioux City East.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.