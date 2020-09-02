Expedition Court to close Thursday for railroad crossing repairs

-
SIOUX CITY -- Expedition Court will close Thursday morning to through traffic at the railroad crossing west of Harbor Drive.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad to complete repairs to the railroad crossing. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Repairs are expected to be completed later in the afternoon.
A detour route utilizing Seaboard Triumph Parkway and Al Haynes Drive will be available. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
