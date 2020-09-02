 Skip to main content
Expedition Court to close Thursday for railroad crossing repairs
Expedition Court to close Thursday for railroad crossing repairs

SIOUX CITY -- Expedition Court will close Thursday morning to through traffic at the railroad crossing west of Harbor Drive. 

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad to complete repairs to the railroad crossing. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Repairs are expected to be completed later in the afternoon. 

A detour route utilizing Seaboard Triumph Parkway and Al Haynes Drive will be available. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the closure. 

Road closed
