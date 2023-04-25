No one in Buffalo is idle when the Mississippi River rises.

Floods are nothing new for the city of 1,173, located on Route 22 between Davenport and Muscatine. When water crawls across the railroad tracks, the people of Buffalo are ready.

The Mississippi reached 18.7 feet Tuesday afternoon on its way to a crest next week of 21.5 to 22.5 feet. The record at the Quad-Cities is 22.7 feet, set in 2019.

The river had not yet worked its way over the tracks or onto Front Street in Buffalo, but residents began sandbagging over the weekend. By Tuesday, those who live closest to the river were building sandbag walls.

Jacob Klaman, 23, and Zach Bowers, 32, were part of a crew erecting a wall that stretched the length of the alley behind Second Street — from Jefferson to Hacker street. They estimated they'd filled close to 15,000 bags before noon Tuesday.

The two men have lived their entire lives in Buffalo and a stone's throw from the Mississippi. They didn't want any of the credit for the long wall.

"You're seeing us here, because we were both able to take a few days off work and get some time in," Bowers said. "But we started this on Friday, and a lot of people make all this happen.

"Actually, to tell you the truth, everyone gets together and it's a good time."

Bowers nodded toward the pile of empty beer cans near the sandbag wall that's protecting the back of his small house on Second Street. His parents' house is next door. His aunt lives on the street, too.

Klaman grew up on the corner of Second and Jefferson. He said it's the third time he's bagged and carried to protect the block.

"What happened in 2019 kind of snuck up on us," Klaman said. "We are definitely going to be ready this year."

Bowers could recall seven times he's bagged.

"I remember 2001," he said. "That was a year. We had to ride in a boat to get to our house and take stuff out. That was something else."

The river crested at 22.33 feet in 2001.

"Whenever it happens, you see people at their best," Bowers said. "When you think people don't have it in them anymore, you see they do. It's great to see it."

'Where the work is'

Legend has it, in 2019, the staff at SENB Bank on Washington Street in Buffalo loaded up all of the money from the vault to protect it from the flood. Rising waters once again pose a threat to the bank and its loot.

Two crews were busily sandbagging around it on Tuesday: A small contingent of volunteers, as well as six workers from a temporary employment agency.

Andy McLaughlin stood out from both crowds.

"I'm 6-foot-7; maybe 6-8," he said. "I'm here with my mom (Gretchen McLaughlin) to help my dad (Jim McLaughlin). He works at the bank."

He and his mom always volunteer when the river rises, McLaughlin said, and they were building sandbag walls to protect the bank and its ATM machine.

Members of the crew filling the sandbags were hired for the day and started at 7 a.m. All six were laid off from full-time jobs and jumped at the chance to get in eight hours.

Two of them were familiar with local media coverage. Quincy Myles and Joshua McCloud spent several hours in a long line outside the Adler Theatre in Davenport in March to see former President Donald Trump.

"There were a lot of reporters there," Myles said. "One from the New York Times talked to Josh and me.

"That was a fun day. But today; this is where the work is."

Myles held bags under the sand funnel, and McCloud tied them off as they were filled.

Paul VanWassenhove was one of two crew members supplying the others with sand.

"This isn't bad work at all," he said. "It's nice out here, we get to be outside, and this isn't exactly back-breaking.

"I just hope these people stay safe from the water. It would be nice if they end up not needing all these walls."