Explorers owner warns baseball team may leave Sioux City if stadium seats aren't replaced

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of the Sioux City Explorers warns the professional baseball team may not play in Lewis & Clark Park this year if the city doesn't replace the stadium's deteriorating seats, which he says presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city.

"I’m in a position right now that I won’t be playing in that park this season if they don’t get the seats repaired," Explorers owner John Roost told the Journal in an exclusive interview last week.

Roost, a local businessman, said he also is prepared to move the team to another market if negotiations with city officials fail.

"The Sioux City Explorers may be leaving Sioux City and, if we leave, we will never come back because I don’t need to spend in excess of $1 million each year to keep this team here if I’m not going to have a fantastic partner in the city of Sioux City."

Roost claims Mayor Bob Scott and City Manager Bob Padmore are standing in the way of such a relationship by limiting the amount of funding going toward seating and other improvements at the city-owned stadium.

Scott said Friday he has long been a supporter of the Explorers, dating to the team's founding in the early 1990s during his first stint on the City Council.

"I want him to be successful. I want all the teams to be successful," said Scott, who is a former owner of the Sioux City Bandits indoor football team. "We’re a better city when we have these sporting teams."

As the Journal first reported on April 14, Roost sent a letter to Scott and the four City Council members in which he again asked the city to replace the park's 3,070 plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park before the first home game.

With the season opener less than three weeks away, Roost said some fans are calling to cancel their season tickets "because they don’t want to sit in broken seats." Other ticket-holders are asking for refunds and passes to sit instead in the metal bleachers down the left and right field lines.

The plastic box and general admission seats, which are nearly 20 years old, have "clearly exceeded their life expectancy and are defective, as evidenced by the collapse of several seats in the past few years," Roost wrote in his March 24 letter to the city.

City officials told Roost they don't have sufficient funds to replace all of the seats this year, but have offered to do so in phases over several years. The city has budgeted about $150,000 for the fiscal year that starts July 1. Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said that would pay for the first 820 seats this year, but due to back orders, the seats likely won't arrive until August.

Not only is that too late, but replacing less than a third of the seats wouldn't eliminate the team's safety concerns, Roost said.

"They want to move the seats that are in the middle that get used all the time and put them out on the edges," he said of the city. "I said, 'Listen, look at my map of the seats that have failed. There's no pattern to it. It could be a seat that has only been sat in 100 times or a seat that has been sat in 1,000 times.' There’s no difference."

PLASTIC BREAKING DOWN

Lewis & Clark Park has been home to the Explorers since the park opened at a cost of $2.9 million in 1993 for the then-expansion team. The original red and blue plastic seats, which cost about $400,000, were replaced in 2003 with a similar model.

Over the years, plastic in the current seats has oxidized from exposure to the sun, causing the material to break down, Roost said. The Explorers owner said he would prefer to install more durable metal seats, like the ones at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. Home to the the Explorers' American Association league rival Lincoln Saltdogs, the park has never had to replace a seat since it opened 25 years ago, he said.

As a last-resort, Roost said he offered to write a check to replace the 3,070 seats at Lewis & Clark Park before the 2022 season started, as long as the city promised to pay him back when they could afford to.

"They said no," he said.

Scott said Friday such a plan would not be financially feasible because the city still would have been required to account for the additional spending in its five-year Capital Improvements Budget.

"We still have to show that debt on the books. We didn’t bond for that and we didn’t put it on our financial plan," Scott said.

The mayor said he could support a plan to replace seats before the season, as long as it would be within the city's budget and the team and city could "figure out where to get them from."

"If he can find a solution that Matt (Salvatore) can work on, I’m not opposed to it," Scott said.

Roost pointed out the mayor, council members and top city staff recently broke off communication with him and his staff, citing potential litigation. Roost stressed he has not hired an outside attorney, as he said Scott earlier told a Journal reporter he had done.

Darrell Jesse, an attorney with the Crary Huff firm, did send a letter to the city regarding the seating issue, but Roost noted the Sioux City firm has represented his family's businesses for years. Scott said he and other city officials followed standard procedure when the city receives correspondence from an attorney representing a client doing business with the city.

GIFT TO THE CITY

Under the lease the Explorers signed with the city in 2015, their annual payments of $25,000 has been earmarked for stadium improvements. In recent years, the city has spent about $1 million to replace the team's ticket office and about $1 million to resurface the stadium's deteriorating parking lot.

Roost said he spent five years trying to get the city to repair the parking lot, where large potholes had developed.

"I had to threaten to sue them because I had an unsafe situation," he said.

The city, he said, also has balked at paying for other improvements that he says should have been covered under the team's lease. For example, he said the city wouldn't pay $8,500 for an industrial washing machine to replace a unit in the team clubhouse that stopped working during the season.

Of the dozen local investors who purchased the Explorers from its original Idaho-based owner in the late 1990s, Roost is the last one with an ownership stake. Playing in one of its league's smallest markets, the Explorers have struggled to attract fans over the years. The team's attendance currently averages about 1,500, which falls well short of the break even point, requiring Roost to personally subsidize the team's operations.

"I did this as a gift back to our city," he said.

While he has not set a deadline for whether to play at Lewis & Clark Park this season, Roost said he needs to resolve the matter soon. As a last resort, he said he could take legal action against the city.

"I’m going to ask them for every dollar I’ve ever put into that park and it’s $37.9 million over 25 years," he said. "I want them to know how big of smash they’re going to get if I sue them, if I have to."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0