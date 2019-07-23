SHELDON, Iowa -- An explosion at a Sheldon, Iowa, dairy plant Tuesday afternoon blew a large hole in the facility but everyone inside was able to escape unharmed.
The explosion at
Deluxe Feeds, Inc., in the southwest part of Sheldon, was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
"We don't (know what caused the explosion,)" said Brad Hindt, Sheldon assistant fire chief, who was first to arrive on scene. "They were moving materials in the building, making feed. that's about all we know of what happened when the explosion occurred."
Close
The 1887 corn palace in Sioux City.
The Huskers of 1891 are pictured around an image of that year's Corn Palace in Sioux City.
An interior view of the Sioux City Corn Palace in 1891.
The 1889 Corn Palace was the third in Sioux City. It was located at Sixth and Pierce streets.
Electrical Supply Co. Corn Palace Exhibit 1891 in Sioux City.
Part of the Electrical Supply Co. Corn Palace Exhibit in the 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace.
The fifth corn palace, erected in 1891 in Sioux City, spread across Pierce Street with a large archway that allowed traffic to pass underneath.
The Goddess of Light panel made of corn on display in the 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace. The panel was part of the electrical exhibit created by L.G. Nilson.
The fourth Corn Palace in 1890 was located at Sixth and Pierce streets in Sioux City.
The first electric fountain located west of Philadelphia was on display at the 1891 Corn Palace in Sioux City.
This circa 1890 photo shows a display inside a corn palace.
Part of the electric exhibit at the 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace.
A display by the Sioux City Electrical Supply Co. in the 1890 Corn Palace in Sioux City.
The 1890 Corn Palace was located at 413 Fourth Street in Sioux City.
The first electric motor operated in Sioux City was in the 1890 corn palace.
Sioux City's last Corn Palace in 1891.
This circa 1890 photo shows people outside a corn palace entrance.
The domed corn palace as it appeared in Sioux City circa 1891.
According to Hindt, there were five individuals in the building at the time of the blast.
"They were already out (by the time I arrived,)" Hindt said. "They were down the street. when I arrived on scene, all the employees were accounted for."
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
The original report was of a fire at the dairy plant, Hindt said. "Once on scene, it was actually a fire and an explosion," he said.
SIOUX CITY -- A man suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by ambulance early Wedn…
Multiple fire departments and medical units were also called to assist authorities.
Hindt said that the Sanborn Fire Department was called in on mutual aid, as well as the Sioux County drone unit in order to assess the situation before sending in a crew.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Pumping Billy
This undated photo shows a fire pump being pulled by team of horses.
Journal file photo
Fire Station No. 4
Sioux City firemen relax between calls at Fire Station No. 4, 14th and Nebraska streets.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire Station No. 4
The living quarters of Sioux City Fire Station No. 4, 14th and Nebraska streets, surround the fire pole.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire Station No. 1
Sioux City Fire Station No. 1 firemen practice their ladder skills. The building is still standing at 408 Water St.
Sioux City Public Museum
Historical fire station
Leeds residents stand outside the Leeds Volunteer Fire Company. The fire house was built in 1892 and quickly became a social gathering area for the community.
Provided
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
The Sioux City Fire Department horse team of Corbett and Sullivan is shown racing at Evans Driving Park in 1894. Corbett died in 1914.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Fire Station No. 5.
Horses pull riders outside the Sioux City Fire Station No. 5. at 14th and Nebraska streets in 1892. A new method for alerting people to fire wagons was needed in 1889, according to a Journal article from the time.
Sioux City Public Museum
1918 fire truck
This 1918 Mack fire truck was donated to the Sioux City Public Museum after Irving F. Jensen purchased it from a fire department in New York.
Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga
Fire House No. 5
Fire House No. 5, located near the Sioux City stockyards, is shown in this Jan. 4, 1953, photo.
Journal archives
Paddy & Prince 1908
Fire horses Paddy and Prince won the 1908 world championship with a time of 1:15.
Journal file photo
Ambulance practice
Fireman Vern Peterson, left, and Fire Lt. Jim Reese practice stretcher handling beside the fire department's newly leased ambulance in this undated photo.
Sioux City Public Museum
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
More video from this section