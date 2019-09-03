Eight residences along the 300 block of West 18th Street in South Sioux City were evacuated Saturday afternoon after the discovery of an estimated 60 pounds of explosive chemicals in the basement of a home. The items were detonated early Sunday in rural Woodbury County.
Unable to find a suitable location in the South Sioux City vicinity, they reached out across the river to Woodbury County, where the items were blown up in a rural area early Sunday.
"They didn't want to transport it any farther than they had to," Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said.
A sheriff's firing range at the former Prairie Hills jail annex just to the southeast of Sioux City was initially considered, but because of the proximity of several homes to what was expected to be a loud explosion, authorities decided against using the Prairie Hills site. Wingert said he volunteered a pasture on his property between Lawton and Bronson because there are few homes nearby.
"All we were offering was a safe, easy way for them to get rid of it," Wingert said.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Wingert said he used a loader to dig a hole 3 feet deep, and experts blew up the explosives at around 1 a.m. after transporting the materials and preparing them for detonation. All the items were successfully destroyed, Wingert said.
South Sioux City firefighters were called to the 300 block of West 18th Street Saturday afternoon after family members clearing out the home of a deceased relative found an estimated 60 pounds of explosive chemicals and fusing in the basement, prompting the evacuation of eight neighboring homes.
South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew said the chemicals and fusing were of the type used to make fireworks or explosives and likely hadn't been touched in at least 10 years.
A bomb squad from Lincoln, Nebraska, and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents from Omaha traveled to South Sioux City to examine and remove the items.
Residents who had been evacuated were allowed to return home Saturday evening.
Fire wagon
Pumping Billy
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 1
Historical fire station
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
Fire Station No. 5.
1918 fire truck
Fire equipment
Fire equipment
Fire House No. 1
Fire House No. 3
Paddy and Prince
Fire equimpent
Fire House No. 5
Paddy & Prince 1908
Ambulance practice
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy