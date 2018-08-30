SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City officials will try to pry the Dakota Farm Show away from its longtime home in Vermillion, South Dakota once the proposed Siouxland Expo Center opens in 2020, the top leader for the venue said Thursday.
"It's shows like that that we hope to attract," Siouxland Expo board president Dirk Lohry told the Journal editorial board.
Local leaders hope to break ground next summer on the $12.5 million expo center in the city's former stockyards, on a parcel of land bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel.
The DakotaDome, on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion, has hosted the Dakota Farm Show for the last 34 years. The event in early January showcases more than 290 exhibitors representing more than 1,000 agricultural products and services. The three-day show attracts more than 25,000 producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota to view the latest ag technology, according to its website.
Lohry said the Siouxland Expo Center would have ample room to display combines, tractors and other large equipment. The venue will boast 80,000 square feet of exposition space, four times more than in the Sioux City Convention Center.
The Expo Center also will be big enough to install a full-size artificial turf field for football or soccer games.
While the main arena will be much larger than the original design, the venue no longer includes equestrian-specific features like horse stalls and a warm-up arena.
Organizers were forced to downsize the project after costs rose to around $17 million -- $5 million above earlier estimates. A number of changes were made to reduce expenses, including cutting the overall square footage from 200,000 square feet to as much as 133,000 square feet.
The word, "Ag" also was dropped from the building name. The change reflected not only the reduced emphasis on equestrian events but also better reflected the wide variety of events envisioned for the center.
Adding non-ag events like youth sports increases the ability for the venue to have a positive, sustainable cash flow, he said.
"I want to bring in every event that we can," said Lohry, a retired executive for fertilizer maker Nutra-Flo. "I don’t want to see it sit empty."
Though the project has shifted from the original vision, city economic development director Mary Dougherty and Lohry insisted ag-related events remain a major focus.
Dougherty said the venue will celebrate the heritage of the city's former stockyards and the continuing success of its ag-based economy. Among events being talked about include rodeos, food produce shows, 4-H classes and a farmer appreciation day.
Expo Center officials also hope to land the annual Siouxland Home Show, which Doughtery said has outgrown its longtime home in the city-owned Convention Center.
Lohry said architects are finalizing the design for the venue based on the anticipated event schedules. Organizers hope to put the project up for bid early next year, and begin construction in July 2019. The work is expected to take about a year, with the first events anticipated for late 2020.
Multiple high-dollar contributors -- including naming sponsor Bomgaars -- have pulled their financial support for its construction.
The Expo Center lost $2.5 million of the $5.5 million raised in private sector contributions after organizers reduced the focus on equestrian and agriculture events. The losses included a $650,000 naming gift from the Bomgaars family, owners of the Sioux City-based chain of farm and ranch stores.
Lohry said the board expects to raise an additional $1 million for the project. Organizers are in negotiations with a new naming sponsor, which he did not identify.
Once completed, the building will be owned by the Siouxland Expo Center board and managed by Sioux City's Parks and Recreation Department.
The facility is part of Sioux City's Reinvestment District, a combination of four projects that will leverage a combined $13.5 million in future hotel and sales taxes generated in the downtown district. The expo center is expected to use $6.5 million of that amount, along with $2 million from the city, $1.5 million from Woodbury County and $1 million from Missouri River Historical Development.