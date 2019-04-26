SIOUX CITY -- The top administrator for the Sioux City public school district on Friday hailed passage of long-awaited state legislation aimed at extending a revenue source the district has tapped to build more than a dozen new schools.
"We celebrate passage of the SAVE legislation in the Iowa Legislature, and look forward to the governor signing this extension of the penny sales tax for school infrastructure into law," Sioux City superintendent Paul Gausman said in a statement.
"We have worked diligently to exhibit responsible use of this funding, and the extension, once signed into law, will allow us to continue to use this long-term alternative to property taxes for school facilities and make further investments in school safety, 21st century technology, STEM and CTE (Career and Technical Education), science labs, and fine arts facilities."
The Iowa House on Thursday night gave its approval to SAVE, short for Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, which would extend the 1 percent sales tax until 2051.
With the tax currently set to sunset in 2029, the Sioux City leaders said they had nearly run out of bonding authority to fund future infrastructure projects. A 22-year extension, they said, would help the district replace one or more aging elementary schools and modernize the three high schools, which were all built nearly 50 years ago.
The idea for funding school infrastructure with sales tax proceeds started in Sioux City in the late 1990s as local leaders looked for an alternative to raising property taxes to replace a long list of crumbling and aging school buildings.
Since local voters first approved the 1 percent tax in 1998, the Sioux City district, which has devoted more than $240 million in sales tax revenue to finance 18 renovation or construction projects. The work has included replacing all the middle schools and most of the again elementary schools, some of which had dated to the late 1880s.
Under construction are two new elementary schools that will bear the same names as their old counterparts. Bryant is scheduled for completion in August at a cost of $24 million and Hunt is projected to be finished by August 2022 at a cost of $20.5 million.
State lawmakers in 2008 expanded the school infrastructure tax statewide, with a formula distributing funding to the state's K-12 districts.
Efforts to renew the tax had bogged down in recent years, with some lawmakers wanting to scoop up the revenue for some non-school infrastructure projects, while others wanted to devote some funding to reducing property taxes.
In the bill that passed Thursday, House members, some reluctantly, accepted the Senate’s increase of how much of the 1 percent sales tax would go to property tax relief. The bill now specifies 70 percent would go to school infrastructure and 30 percent to property tax relief, up from the House’s proposed 15 percent.
Despite the change, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, called the bill a “win-win” because — with the addition of new revenues from digital media and internet taxes — SAVE revenue is increasing faster than projected. It is projected to raise almost $5.8 billion over 30 years.
Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, wasn’t as enthused because of the doubling of the property tax relief, “but I’ll hold my nose and vote for it.”
SAVE, or House File 546, was approved, 95-4, with two Democrats and two Republicans voting “no.” It passed the Senate, 48-2.
Gausman said the amendment increasing the portion of sales tax dollars to property tax relief "is also good for our local community, as the property tax equity relief that will come will help us most significantly because of our property value status in Sioux City."
Sioux City has long struggled with having one of the lowest property tax valuations per student in the state because the district takes in less commercial and industrial property than most other districts. That's forced the local district to levy higher property tax rates to generate the same revenue as so-call property-rich districts.
The Journal Des Moines contributed to this story.