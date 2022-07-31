FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa

UTE, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead.

At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had gone down near 230th Street and Teak Avenue (County Road L37) south of Ute, according to a press release posted to social media by the Monona County Sheriff's Office. The caller advised that a sprayer airplane had struck electrical lines and crashed into the road.

Emergency responders found a commercial sprayer aircraft crashed into the roadway and on fire, according to the release.

The pilot, whose identity has not been publicly released pending the notification of his family, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation "in the near future," according to the Monona County press release.

As of Sunday afternoon, County Road L37 south of Ute was still closed down pending a county engineer's inspection of damage to the roadway, the Monona County Sheriff's Office wrote in a separate social media post.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office received assistance in their response to the crash from Ute Fire and Ambulance, St. Luke's Pathology, Western Iowa Power and the Monona County Secondary Roads Department.