FAA seeks to fine Sioux Gateway Airport $145,452 for alleged safety violations

SIOUX CITY -- The FAA has proposed to levy a $145,452 civil penalty against the Sioux Gateway Airport for numerous alleged safety violations.

The city-owned airport will have 30 days after receiving the Federal Aviation Administration’s enforcement letter to officially respond to the allegations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During inspections of the airport in May 2018, June 2019 and September 2019, Federal Aviation Administration inspectors discovered numerous alleged violations each time, according to a news release issued Tuesday. The federal agency alleges the airport repeatedly failed to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators.

In May 2018 and June 2019, FAA inspectors found the airport did not properly grade the runway safety areas for both runways to eliminate hazardous ruts, humps, depressions or other surface variations. The federal agency also alleges the runway and taxiway markings were not properly maintained and were not clearly visible, lacked proper lighting, marking or signs, and wind indicators were faded, making them difficult to see.

In September, during a construction inspection, FAA inspectors found two taxiways were not properly marked, and one of them was not properly maintained, creating potentially hazardous foreign object debris.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0