SIOUX CITY – A Sioux City food pantry that serves more than 5,000 people each month is being evicted from the building where it has operated for the last 11 years.
The Midtown Family Community Center, which houses the food pantry, a free Saturday meal and the Urban 4-H program, will be forced to close due to the recent sale of its the building at 14th and Nebraska streets, said Janet Reynolds, president of the Jones Street Neighborhood Coalition.
“This is a huge loss for the community,” Reynolds said.
Boys and Girls Home, Inc., which had allowed the community center to use the building rent-free, found a buyer for it last month, Reynolds said. With the sale, many low-income families may lose their primary access to food.
"Our hope is to find someone who has a building that would be willing to allow us to use it to continue to serve the neighborhood," Reynolds said.
Most of the families served by the pantry are from the near northside neighborhood. During the summer months, the community center feeds more than 3,000 children.
“The area that this center is at, as of right now, is in a food desert,” Reynolds said.
“We’re kind of on the ropes right now,” Reynolds said. “We would like to stay in the area right now because of the area that we service.
"The area that this center is at, as of right now, is in a food desert."
Art Silva, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Home, said community center leaders have known the building was up for sale since 2016. While it partnering with the Boys and Girls Home, the center was not required to pay rent or utilities, Silva said.
The Boys & Girls Home is in the process of moving its programs to a centralized campus at the site of the former Indian Hills shopping center.
“We have worked with them and they do a good job over there,” Silva said. However, after the Boys and Girls Home found another site for its children, the partnership established with the Midtown Family Community Center came to an end.
Up to this point, the Midtown Family Community Center has been funded by city and state grants, Reynolds said. But that funding has only been for the food that supplied the pantry and Saturday meal.
Now, the community center is turning to the community in hopes of philanthropic investment to sustain them through the rest of the summer.
“As of right now, I’m not giving up,” Reynolds said. “I’m putting my trust and my hope in the community … Somebody will understand that what we do here at the center is important.”
Beyond the numbers and funding, Reynolds believes that the children are the most important part of her job.
“Our main focus is for the kids,” she said. “It’s to help our kids. You have to feed, educate and nurture the next generation, because that’s who’s going to be running our world.”