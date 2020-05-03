Facing facts: Masks show Siouxlanders' personality

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 masks have a purpose of keeping us -- and the people we come in contact with -- safe from the novel coronavirus.

And for the most part, that's been the case.

Many masks are generically blue or white and, let's face it, a bit humdrum.

However, we're beginning to see some decidedly fashion-forward COVID-19 masks around Siouxland.

A few masks make tentative steps outside of the strictly white or off-white shades. Who said masks can't be red, blue or even black?

Other masks boast spring-like designs like flowers or butterflies.

Can't wait to go boating? A COVID-19 mask, adorned with teeny-tiny anchors, might make you feel ship-shape.

Want to go with the Peter Max or Jackson Pollack look? We've seen a few mask that boast either psychedelic design or splotchy pop art.

Cat lovers can find masks to announce their fondness for felines. We also imagine we'll be seeing similar masks for the friends of Fido.

Even more shocking are masks that can be considered a form of branding.