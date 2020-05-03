Facing facts: Masks show Siouxlanders' personality

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 masks have a purpose of keeping us -- and the people we come in contact with -- safe from the novel coronavirus.
And for the most part, that's been the case.
Many masks are generically blue or white and, let's face it, a bit humdrum.
However, we're beginning to see some decidedly fashion-forward COVID-19 masks around Siouxland.
A few masks make tentative steps outside of the strictly white or off-white shades. Who said masks can't be red, blue or even black?
Other masks boast spring-like designs like flowers or butterflies.
Can't wait to go boating? A COVID-19 mask, adorned with teeny-tiny anchors, might make you feel ship-shape.
Want to go with the Peter Max or Jackson Pollack look? We've seen a few mask that boast either psychedelic design or splotchy pop art.
Cat lovers can find masks to announce their fondness for felines. We also imagine we'll be seeing similar masks for the friends of Fido.
Even more shocking are masks that can be considered a form of branding.
For instance, a "COVID-19 SUX" mask is a way to pay lighthearted kudos to Sioux City, "SITP 30" mask gives you a chance to say happy birthday to Siouxland's longest-running summer festival, while a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers mask has the potential to draw either cheers or jeers.
Whether you like masks that are tighty-whiteys or masks that show off a bit of panache, we might as well get used to wearing them.
After all, you shouldn't consider leaving your house with a mask that will keep you both safe as well as fashionable during the pandemic.
To see more, go to siouxcityjournal.com
