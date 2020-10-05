Fall 2020 Sioux City Re-Event canceled

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Environmental Advisory Board and City of Sioux City will not hold a Re-Event this fall.

The Re-Event provides residents an opportunity to properly dispose of a number of household items, including televisions, microwaves, computers, other electronics, batteries, light bulbs and EPS foam.

The Environmental Advisory Board has put together a list of locations in the community that accept and properly dispose or recycle all of the items traditionally collected at the Re-Event. Visit sioux-city.org/re-event to view the list.

