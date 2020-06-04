Fall term classes at USD to end by Thanksgiving, final exams will be remote

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota will begin its fall semester Aug. 19 and conclude classes by Thanksgiving for most of its academic programs, according to a press release from the university.
The change is believed to be part of the South Dakota Board of Regents' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the virus is not specifically mentioned in the statement.
As in the past, some professional and graduate programs will continue to operate on a separate academic calendar, including the Sanford School of Medicine and the law school, as well as the physical therapy, occupational therapy and physician assistant programs.
The Board of Regents announced last month its commitment to on-campus operations this fall. Students will take their final exams remotely instead of returning to class after Thanksgiving recess, and the start date is three days earlier than originally scheduled.
USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in the statement that the elimination of classes post-Thanksgiving will reduce the amount of travel to and from campus around that time.
To accommodate the truncated class schedule and further reduce travel, Labor Day, Native American Day and Veterans Day will be class days in the fall. Employees will be given time off in lieu of those holidays later in the year.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, students have two non-class days available as they prepare for final exams Dec. 2-8. All universities will close Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 to facilitate deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester.
