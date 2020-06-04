Fall term classes at USD to end by Thanksgiving, final exams will be remote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota will begin its fall semester Aug. 19 and conclude classes by Thanksgiving for most of its academic programs, according to a press release from the university.

The change is believed to be part of the South Dakota Board of Regents' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the virus is not specifically mentioned in the statement.

As in the past, some professional and graduate programs will continue to operate on a separate academic calendar, including the Sanford School of Medicine and the law school, as well as the physical therapy, occupational therapy and physician assistant programs.

The Board of Regents announced last month its commitment to on-campus operations this fall. Students will take their final exams remotely instead of returning to class after Thanksgiving recess, and the start date is three days earlier than originally scheduled.

USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in the statement that the elimination of classes post-Thanksgiving will reduce the amount of travel to and from campus around that time.