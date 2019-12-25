Families swarm the movie theater on Christmas afternoon

SIOUX CITY -- By the afternoon of Dec. 25, the Christmas spirit has begun to sag in most peoples' homes.

Gifts have been opened, the wrapping paper tossed asunder and then into the trash can. Ornaments, tinsel, garland and lights will soon be put back into boxes and stashed in the basement or attic for 11 months.

The tree, by now starting to really dry out, will be out on the curb in the next few days. Artificial trees will join the ornaments in storage.

Christmas cookies are now leftovers, remnants of bygone days and weeks.

But the Christmas cheer can hang on, for at least a few hours more, at the movie theater.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Kostick family, along with grandfather David Hink, gathered at the Promenade Cinema 14 to go to the movies.

Joe and Renée Kostick, along with children Josie and Kody, traveled to Sioux City from northern Minnesota to spend time with David, Renée's father, on Christmas. They've been going to the movies on Christmas for about 17 years.

"I used to (go to the movies on Christmas) with my family, before I met her," Joe Kostick said.