Families swarm the movie theater on Christmas afternoon

SIOUX CITY -- By the afternoon of Dec. 25, the Christmas spirit has begun to sag in most peoples' homes.
Gifts have been opened, the wrapping paper tossed asunder and then into the trash can. Ornaments, tinsel, garland and lights will soon be put back into boxes and stashed in the basement or attic for 11 months.
The tree, by now starting to really dry out, will be out on the curb in the next few days. Artificial trees will join the ornaments in storage.
Christmas cookies are now leftovers, remnants of bygone days and weeks.
But the Christmas cheer can hang on, for at least a few hours more, at the movie theater.
On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Kostick family, along with grandfather David Hink, gathered at the Promenade Cinema 14 to go to the movies.
Joe and Renée Kostick, along with children Josie and Kody, traveled to Sioux City from northern Minnesota to spend time with David, Renée's father, on Christmas. They've been going to the movies on Christmas for about 17 years.
"I used to (go to the movies on Christmas) with my family, before I met her," Joe Kostick said.
David Hink is a movie person all the year through -- he goes to one every Tuesday.
"It's cheap on Tuesday," Hink said, prompting laughs from his family.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe and David were planning to see "Richard Jewell," the Warner Bros. biographical drama about security guard Richard Jewell, who discovered a bomb planted at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and who was subsequently, and incorrectly, blamed for it.
Renée and the kids, meanwhile, were off to see the animated Fox film "Spies in Disguise."
The group hadn't exactly been planning to see different movies, but it just sort of happened that way.
"Just because it's so full, everything's sold out," Joe Kostick said.
"We actually came for 'Jumanji,' but it sold out," Renée added.
At least three members of the family saw "The Mule," the Clint Eastwood movie about an elderly drug mule, during Christmas last year. The others weren't sure which movie they went to.
"Sometimes we go to the same (movie), sometimes we split up," Joe Kostick said.
The Promenade was indeed quite full Wednesday afternoon. Bill Barstow, the president of Main Street Theatres (which owns the Promenade), said Christmas is a pretty big event at movie theaters.
"It's one of our busiest days actually," Barstow said. "It's just the perfect family time."
A number of major films were playing at the theater on Christmas, most notably "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Cats," and "Frozen II." Some of them were good enough to draw in people who don't normally go to the movies on Christmas.
Colin and Katie Rowland came all the way from Le Mars to see Star Wars at the Promenade. Katie said she'd never really gone to movies on Christmas before, while Colin said he hadn't been to a movie on Christmas Day since 1997.
"The actual last time I went to a movie that was close (to Christmas) was, 2007, and it was the day after Christmas," Colin Rowland said.