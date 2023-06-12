The Family Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving people in the Quad-Cities area, will launch its eighth Family Discount Mondays program this summer to support local non-profit organizations.
Discount Days gives members an opportunity to visit Quad-City attractions at discounted admission rates.
This year's dates will be June 12, 19 and 26, as well as July 3, 10 and 17.
The following Quad-City nonprofit attractions will participate: The Family Museum in Bettendorf; Putnam Museum in Davenport; Moline Parks and Recreation in Moline and the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.
To learn more about the program and view hours and admission rates for the participating attractions, visit
familycu.com/fun.
Photos: Family Museum "Noon Year's Eve" celebration
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-011a.JPG
Children and adults are covered with confetti and balloons during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration Saturday in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-032a.JPG
Maribella McCredden, 7, of Bettendorf watches the falling confetti during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-049
Children and adults are covered with confetti and ballons during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration with the dropping of 4000 balloons and confetti at 12 noon New Years eve day in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-002a.JPG
A boy eyes the balloons overhead during the Noon Year's Eve celebration at noon Saturday in Bettendorf
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-036a.JPG
Mitchell Narvasa of Bettendorf has confetti thrown on him by his son Glenn Narvasa during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration Saturday in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-016a.JPG
Four-thousand balloons drop on children and adults during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-030a.JPG
Jade Schrader, 2, of Davenport watches confetti and balloons fall and cover the floor during the Family Museum's Noon Year's Eve celebration with the dropping of 4,000 balloons and confetti at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-045
Children and adults are covered with confetti and ballons during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration with the dropping of 4000 balloons and confetti at 12 noon New Years eve day in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-063
Children and adults are covered with confetti and balloons during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration with the dropping of 4000 balloons and confetti at 12 noon New Years eve day in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
123122-qc-nws-noonyear-017a.JPG
Children and adults are covered with confetti and balloons with the dropping of 4,000 balloons and confetti at noon during the Family Museum Noon Year's Eve celebration Saturday in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.