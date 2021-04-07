Family entertainment center opens ex-Sears space in Southern Hills Mall

Later in 2019, the Southern Hills Mall reported that Sears would likely be demolished; the mall had signed a letter of intent with an unnamed "national off-price retailer" and a "national home furnishings retailer." The plan was to knock down the Sears store and to rebuild on the same site.

But that announcement was followed by a lengthy period of silence from the mall and its owner, Ohio-based Washington Prime Group.

In the meantime, a retailer called "Hot Buys" opened in the Sears space in August. Southern Hills Mall officials declined to talk about the store at the time, referring instead to "exciting plans" for the space that would be announced in the "near future."

Malls nationwide have been looking at replacing empty retail spots with events-based venues for some years now, particularly as more people shop online and younger people favor experiences and fun over material purchases.