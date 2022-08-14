Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding

LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.

Richele also remembers the numerous birthday parties her mom carefully planned for her at the local Dairy Queen. Blizzards and ice cream cakes and Dilly Bars ruled the day.

When Richele and her siblings wanted to unwind at home and watch a movie, Michele would almost always acquiesce and join them in the warm glow of the television.

"She just wanted to be with us," Richele said.

If other people were in times of turmoil, Richele said her mom acted as a source of strength. "She was definitely the first one some people called to get a voice of reason or sympathy or any kind of condolences," Richele said.

Now, Richele is getting calls of condolence from other people after her mother, Michele Ebeling, 53, was one of four people found dead on Thursday, Aug. 4 at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, Nebraska.

Fabric of society

About two years ago, Michele Ebeling moved to Laurel, where she lived three blocks away from Gene and Janet Twiford, and their daughter, Dana. The three Twifords were lifelong Siouxland natives though they only moved into the city limits in 2014 after decades of living on a farm south of the Cedar County town.

Dana Twiford, 55, was apt to help her folks with chores on the farm and was especially fond of doing the laundry. A graduate of Laurel-Concord High School, Dana (one of four Twiford children) also pitched in at Hillcrest Care Center and Assisted Living of Laurel for 20 years. Her main focus was serving up food but Jo Ann Rathgeber, a former coworker and charge nurse at Hillcrest, said Dana would try to brighten the day of residents however she could.

"She got to know each of them individually and always tried to make their day just as special as she could," Rathgeber said.

Dana's mom, Janet Twiford, 85, was someone who worked as hard as she could to brighten other people's days, too. Born and raised in Sioux City, Janet spent decades with the American Legion Auxiliary and eventually became Nebraska District 3 president of the Auxiliary.

Deb Becker, an activity supervisor at the Norfolk Veterans Home, where Janet sometimes volunteered, had an array of kind words for Twiford.

"She was always a positive person. Soft-spoken. She cared for the veterans and people in general. She just was a sweet sweet person. I never heard a cross word come from her. She talked about her family a lot. The grandkids. Always a leader," Becker said.

Gene Twiford, 86, was born and raised in Laurel. He met Janet Haan in 1960 and they married on April 15, 1961 at the Mayflower Congregational Church in Sioux City.

Much like his wife, Gene similarly spent a great deal of his life working for and with veterans. He notched six years of service in the Army from 1958 until 1964. He worked with the Laurel Veterans Post and the American Legion for 48 years and achieved the post of Nebraska State Commander of the American Legion in 2000 (serving there for one year). Gene was a key figure in working to rename the stretch of U.S. Highway 20 running through Nebraska the "Medal of Honor Highway."

Daryl Harrison, the president of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation, collaborated with Twiford on the project and was in attendance with Gene when the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway sign was unveiled in South Sioux City in July 2020. In Harrison's eyes, Gene was someone who took charge when called upon.

"He was a leader. In action. In doing. In attitude. In giving. It’s those people who are the fabric of our society," Harrison said.

Waking up from a bad dream

Just over a week ago, the fabric of Laurel was torn asunder.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities say the Twifords and Ebeling were fatally shot by a neighbor who then tried to burn down their homes. The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.

The four homicides have shocked the northeast Nebraska town and made international news. According to reporting from the Associated Press, by way of the Laurel Advocate's Roger Tryon, the community of five churches and a little more than 1,000 people last saw a crime with multiple murders in 1918 when Dr. C.C. Sackett and Harold Crownover were "shot and killed by suspected burglars they had been chasing."

During the Friday, Aug. 12 funeral at United Lutheran Church, where the Twifords attended, the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck spoke about the cloud of confusion and pain still hanging over Laurel.

"Losing three family members at once is extremely difficult. But then you have how they died, how they were taken from you and that makes it all the more difficult to process for you as a family and for us as a community. It's tough to get our heads around it and probably many of us are still wondering if we're going to wake up from a bad dream," Quanbeck said.

If anything's helped puncture the nightmare, it's the myriad of charitable acts and tributes springing up throughout the town.

On Thursday, the Main Street Apothecary had tip buckets out to assist the Twiford and Ebeling families. Over on the side where customers can get coffee and old-fashioned sodas, there was an option to pay for a cup of joe with a metal washer which is something Gene Twiford used to do as a joke. Through the early afternoon, at least 20 washers were deposited in a collection can.

"It's been very good, just people laughing and remembering the family," Main Street clerk Diane Nelson said. Another staffer could be heard saying, "I wish I had a washer for Gene."

Preparing not to know

Richele Ebeling remembers her mother as someone who didn't know any strangers. If the family was planning to peruse citywide garage sales in their hometown of Fairview, Kansas, Michele made sure to bring her daughter's friends along as well. Such sales offered Michele the chance to add to her salt and pepper shaker collection.

As the kids grew, Michele would make a habit of calling her daughter, Richele, son, William, and stepchildren, Angela and Brandy to do check-ins.

On the evening of Aug. 3, Michele checked in with Richele, who travels all over Oklahoma, where she lives and works as a sales rep. The talk was an opportunity to hear her mother's infectious laugh.

That conversation stands as the final memory Richele has of her mother.

A little after 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, officials responded to a reported explosion at 209 Elm St. where Michele had lived with her boyfriend, Brian Welch. Authorities later found her body with two gunshot wounds.

"I don’t really understand it," Richele said. "I don’t understand who would do this to her. But I’ve just been telling myself: She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s what I’m thinking happened. I’m hoping that we find the answer to why but I’m preparing myself to not know those answers."

Richele also couldn't have prepared for the immense outpouring of support she has received since that fateful day.

She's unable to put a number on how many friends have contacted her to say "I'm so sorry mom is gone." In the course of a 30-minute conversation, her phone pings multiple times with notifications. A GoFundMe page, titled "Funeral Expenses for Michele Ebeling," which Richele organized, has already exceeded its goal of $10,000 and there have been at least 35 donations of $100 or more.

"We know the loss of your mother will be a heavy burden," one message from John and April Shankles reads. "You shouldn't have to also bear the burden of the funeral expenses. I hope our donation makes a difference. We are family and together we will get through this. We love you, Uncle John & Aunt April."

In the town of Laurel itself, Richele said she had a pastor reach out to offer help in organizing Michele's funeral in Atchison, Kansas, which will likely happen on September 9 so relatives can have time to make the trip.

"The community of Laurel has been so great," Richele said.

Even while being swept up in a wave of sympathies, Richele has not lost sight of the totality of the tragedy.

"My sympathy and condolences go to the other family as well," she said. "Sometimes, in these times, I don’t want people to feel they’re left out. They had to bury three people, and that hurts my heart, and I hope they find answers as well as we do. I lost mom but they lost three people. And I can’t imagine losing my whole family."

Extremely faithful

Dana Twiford was born to Gene and Janet Twiford on July 30, 1967 in Wakefield, Nebraska. Her obituary says she was an aunt who spoiled her nieces and nephews whenever she could and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball fan who never missed a game on TV.

While considering her time with Dana, Rathgeber, Twiford's former coworker at Hillcrest Care Center, repeatedly circled back to a phrase that speaks to Dana's unwavering belief.

"She sometimes would have to walk to work and there was one time when it was raining. But she walked to work and she was here at six o'clock in the morning. She was extremely faithful."

Gene Twiford had a great faith and interest in people. According to Harrison, Gene was the kind of guy who would do whatever he could to help someone when they were down.

"Had this man needed $100, had he knocked on the door, Gene was the kind of man that would've invited him in, fed him breakfast and ask how they were going to work to get him that $100. And that's what makes it such a travesty and a mind warp for those of us that knew Gene," Harrison said.

Gene did spend years helping out with Meals on Wheels, through United Lutheran Church. Quanbeck said Twiford would often stop by his office to share newspaper clippings and tell jokes. Quanbeck can still recite one about ministers.

"Back in the Old West, there was a church and there was a snowstorm and only one cowboy made it to church that day and after the service (he) told the pastor: 'That was a good message but when just one horse shows up to the trough you don't have to give them the whole load,'" Quanbeck recounted. "So Gene told me that a few times. I don't know if it was a hint about shorter sermons or not."

At United Lutheran, Janet Twiford was active in the Women of the Church, a charter member of the Sarah Circle, and served on the church council. However, per her obituary, the titles she boasted about the most were "grandma" and "great-grandma" or "GG" for short.

"These people did nothing but serve their community. Served their church. Served their veterans," Becker, from Norfolk Veterans Home, said.

Hit with a concrete block

For Becker, her respite is in the knowledge that Janet and Gene and Dana are in "a better place."

Rathgeber said she takes her measure of comfort from seeing everyone coming together.

Harrison, who described hearing the news in terms of being hit with a concrete block, said he's been heartened by how well local law enforcement officers and rescue workers responded.

"That gives you faith that we are still good people out in these towns and we have good people protecting us," he said.

Quanbeck, who counts United Lutheran in Laurel as his first parish, finds refuge in Bible verses such as Romans 8:39: "Neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Richele Ebeling has found solace from her fiancé, from her uncles and from a town she didn't know especially well before last week.

Now, she's busy planning her mom's funeral.