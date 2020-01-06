Family Fun Night is Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Family Fun Night will be held Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
This free event is sponsored by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, Sioux City Parks and Recreation, and Smithfield Foods. Family Fun Night features bounce houses, games, booths and free food. Seventy-five spots on the climbing wall will also be available.
Groups, including the Original Siouxland Rocks, City of Sioux City Police Department, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City and VC Crazy bounce house, will be in attendance.
Dolly Butz
Health & Lifestyles Reporter
