Family member of one Siouxland elected official died from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- In the wake of President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 Friday, local elected officials recalled how some of their family members were infected by the virus.

The Journal contacted Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, Sioux City school board President Jeremy Saint and Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung.

None of the three leaders reported contracting COVID-19 themselves.

But Ung said his mother-in-law died from the virus in August. She lived in Honduras, where there are limitations in the health care system. Ung said no other member of his immediate family has been infected.

Scott said two of his family members tested positive.

“Those people who want to tell you that it’s not real just haven’t been affected by it, I can tell you that, because both my family members have been really sick with it, really sick,” Scott said Friday.

Scott said he and his wife, Karen, had dinner with the two family members before they tested positive. So, out of an abundance of caution, they took tests too, which came back negative.

“We didn’t have to (test), but we did, just to make sure we weren’t spreading it,” he said.