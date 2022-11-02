 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Famous Iowa State Fair cookie dough on sale for limited time

DES MOINES -- Missing the Iowa State Fair's famous bucket of cookies? The cookie dough is now on sale for a limited time.

The bags of pre-portioned Barksdale's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be on sale from today until Nov. 26 online at www.iowastatefair.org

Barksdale's State Fair Cookie Dough bag includes 36 pre-portioned frozen cookies.

Each bag includes 36 pre-portioned frozen cookies and will cost $12.

"Cookies are the same size as found in buckets and cups during the fair," according to a press release.

Pre-ordered cookie dough will be available for drive-thru pick up on Friday, Dec. 2 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

People who ordered are instructed to enter through the University Avenue gate and follow the signs to pick up.

"Cookie dough is produced on equipment that also processes products containing peanuts and tree nuts," according to the release.

The Woodbury County Fair next year is Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, 2023.

