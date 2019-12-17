Fans cheer on Morningside in NAIA football championship sendoff

SIOUX CITY -- Braving Tuesday morning temps in the upper teens, Brenda Woodbury showed her support of the Morningside College football team by brandishing an oversize, cardboard cutout of the head of wide receiver Darnel "Bear" Davis Jr.
""Bear' isn't just a terrific athlete, he's also a work study student in the business office," Woodbury, the college's payroll administrator, said. "I wanted to show how proud I am of 'Bear' and our entire team."
Woodbury was one of the people cheering the Mustangs as they departed on buses headed for the airport. They will be facing the Marian Knights during the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championships, which will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
This is the second consecutive year that the Mustangs have made it to the National Championships. In 2018, they beat the Benedictine Ravens 35-28 to claim the title.
"It really speaks to the quality of the young men on the team to make it to the national championships for the second year in a row," Mark Adkins, Morningside's sports information director, said.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have a lot to be proud of," Morningside President John Reynders said. "This is great for the college and represents the talent that exists on our campus."
While Reynders said he'll be watching the championship game in person in Louisiana, Morgan Skinner will not.
"No, I'll be thinking of the Mustangs but I'll be celebrating the holidays with my family," the elementary education senior explained.
However, Skinner's fellow elementary education classmate Sara Larson will be viewing the game at a watch party planned for Bob Roe's Point After.
"I'm a Morningsider and so is my dad," Larson said. "We can bond over Mustang football."
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Morningside defeats Grand View in NAIA semifinals
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.