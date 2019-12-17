You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fans cheer on Morningside in NAIA football championship sendoff
View Comments
breaking

Fans cheer on Morningside in NAIA football championship sendoff

{{featured_button_text}}
morningside mustang sendoff

A crowd gathered to cheer on the Morningside College Mustangs football team, Tuesday morning, on the Sioux City campus. Buses took the team to the airport. They are flying to Grambling, Louisiana for the NAIA National Championships. The Mustangs will be facing off against the Marian University Knights at 6 p.m. Saturday.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Braving Tuesday morning temps in the upper teens, Brenda Woodbury showed her support of the Morningside College football team by brandishing an oversize, cardboard cutout of the head of wide receiver Darnel "Bear" Davis Jr.

""Bear' isn't just a terrific athlete, he's also a work study student in the business office," Woodbury, the college's payroll administrator, said. "I wanted to show how proud I am of 'Bear' and our entire team."

Woodbury was one of the people cheering the Mustangs as they departed on buses headed for the airport. They will be facing the Marian Knights during the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championships, which will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.

This is the second consecutive year that the Mustangs have made it to the National Championships. In 2018, they beat the Benedictine Ravens 35-28 to claim the title.

morningside mustangs departing

Fans lined the street by Olsen Student Center, Tuesday morning, to cheer on the Morningside Mustangs football team. For the second year in a row, the team has made it to the NAIA National Championships. Last year, they won it all. Morningside College President John Reynders said he'd like to see a repeat performance in the game that will be played in Grambling, Louisiana, Saturday night.

"It really speaks to the quality of the young men on the team to make it to the national championships for the second year in a row," Mark Adkins, Morningside's sports information director, said. 

"We have a lot to be proud of," Morningside President John Reynders said. "This is great for the college and represents the talent that exists on our campus."

PHOTOS: Look back at the Morningside football season in 25 images

+24 
+24 
Football Morningside vs. St. Francis
+24 
+24 
Football Morningside vs. St. Francis
+24 
+24 
Football Morningside vs. St. Francis
+24 
+24 
Football Dordt at Morningside
+24 
+24 
Football Dordt at Morningside

While Reynders said he'll be watching the championship game in person in Louisiana, Morgan Skinner will not. 

"No, I'll be thinking of the Mustangs but I'll be celebrating the holidays with my family," the elementary education senior explained.

However, Skinner's fellow elementary education classmate Sara Larson will be viewing the game at a watch party planned for Bob Roe's Point After.

"I'm a Morningsider and so is my dad," Larson said. "We can bond over Mustang football."

Look back: Relive every Morningside win en route to another NAIA title game
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News