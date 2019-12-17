Fans cheer on Morningside in NAIA football championship sendoff

"It really speaks to the quality of the young men on the team to make it to the national championships for the second year in a row," Mark Adkins, Morningside's sports information director, said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We have a lot to be proud of," Morningside President John Reynders said. "This is great for the college and represents the talent that exists on our campus."

While Reynders said he'll be watching the championship game in person in Louisiana, Morgan Skinner will not.

"No, I'll be thinking of the Mustangs but I'll be celebrating the holidays with my family," the elementary education senior explained.

However, Skinner's fellow elementary education classmate Sara Larson will be viewing the game at a watch party planned for Bob Roe's Point After.

"I'm a Morningsider and so is my dad," Larson said. "We can bond over Mustang football."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.