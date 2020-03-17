Fareway, Hy-Vee to shorten store hours in response to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Two of the largest grocery chains in Siouxland announced new shortened hours Tuesday in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Starting Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice, the West Des Moines-based chain said.

The three Sioux City locations -- Hy-Vee on Hamilton at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive and Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Road -- switched to 5 a.m. to midnight hours, seven days a week, in early February after the chain discontinued around-the-clock operations.

The South Sioux City Hy-Vee had most recently been open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

In a statement, Hy-Vee said the new shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand. Operating with shorter hours, the company said, also will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.

Also beginning Wednesday, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The chain's three stores in Sioux City and its single store in Sergeant Bluff had previously been open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.