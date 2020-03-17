Fareway, Hy-Vee to shorten store hours in response to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Two of the largest grocery chains in Siouxland announced new shortened hours Tuesday in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Starting Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice, the West Des Moines-based chain said.
The three Sioux City locations -- Hy-Vee on Hamilton at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive and Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Road -- switched to 5 a.m. to midnight hours, seven days a week, in early February after the chain discontinued around-the-clock operations.
The South Sioux City Hy-Vee had most recently been open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
In a statement, Hy-Vee said the new shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand. Operating with shorter hours, the company said, also will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.
Also beginning Wednesday, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The chain's three stores in Sioux City and its single store in Sergeant Bluff had previously been open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Boone, Iowa-based chain said the early closure will allow for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in the stores, as well as additional time for restocking inventory.
As part of the new hours, the first hour of business, from 8 to 9 a.m., will be reserved for customers ages 65 or older, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19, the company said in the statement.
"We appreciate the advance cooperation from our customers in respecting the hour reserved for those that are at higher risk," the company said.
Both Hy-Vee and Fareway operate multiple stores in the tri-state region.
As part of its announcement Tuesday, Hy-Vee said all dining areas inside its stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public, until further notice. Food service areas will still operate during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only.
Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under normal hours, the chain said.