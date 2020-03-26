Fareway, Hy-Vee, Walmart awarding bonuses and other benefits, citing coronavirus outbreak

The paid time off can be used to take days off or can be cashed out. The benefits, with a value of up to $1,200, will be awarded to the 8,500 qualifying Fareway employees on April 3.

Hy-Vee also announced Wednesday a 10 percent "appreciation bonus" for its front line employees, both part time and full time. The extra 10 percent will be applied to hours worked between March 16 and April 12, and will be paid out April 17.

The West Des Moines-based grocery chain is also offering "protective leave" for those employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are ordered to self-quarantine by health officials. The new benefit provides job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees.

Hy-Vee employees are also being offered telehealth services, including mental health, and is waiving co-pays for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service. Part-time employees can use the service for a "minimal fee" per visit.

Meanwhile, Walmart announced last week a special cash bonus for hourly employees. Full-time hourly employees will get $300, while part-time hourly employees will get $150. The bonus will be paid out April 2.

Walmart is also planning to pay its quarterly bonuses to employees a month early. The regularly scheduled quarterly bonus was to be paid out in May, but will now be paid in late April.

