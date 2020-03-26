Fareway, Hy-Vee, Walmart awarding bonuses and other benefits, prompted by COVID-19 crisis

SIOUX CITY -- Employees of three large grocery chains with stores in Siouxland will be getting bonuses and other perks as a reward for their work serving customers and restocking shelves during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Hy-Vee, Walmart and Fareway have all announced bonuses for what they term "front line" employees. Throughout the U.S., a deluge of shoppers in recent weeks have stripped the stores of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other antimicrobial products, and frequently, staple goods like flour and eggs.
Fareway, which has three stores in Sioux City and one in Sergeant Bluff, announced a one-time cash bonus to hourly employees under age 18. Part-time employees over age 18 will get an additional 20 hours of paid time off, while full-time employees over age 18 will get an extra 40 hours paid time off. Assistant managers and warehouse foremen will receive an additional 47 hours of paid time off.
The paid time off can be used to take days off or can be cashed out. The benefits, with a value of up to $1,200, will be awarded to the 8,500 qualifying Fareway employees on April 3.
Hy-Vee, which has three stores in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City, announced a 10 percent "appreciation bonus" for its front line employees, both part time and full time. The extra 10 percent will be applied to hours worked between March 16 and April 12, and will be paid out April 17.
The West Des Moines-based grocery chain is also offering "protective leave" for those employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are ordered to self-quarantine by health officials. The new benefit provides job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees.
Hy-Vee employees are also being offered telehealth services, including mental health, and co-pays will be waived for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service. Part-time employees can use the service for a "minimal fee" per visit.
Meanwhile, Walmart announced last week a special cash bonus for hourly employees. Full-time hourly employees will get $300, while part-time hourly employees will get $150. The bonus will be paid out April 2.
Walmart, which operates two Supercenters in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City, is also planning to pay its quarterly bonuses to employees a month early. The regularly scheduled quarterly bonus was to be paid out in May, but will now be paid in late April.
Goodwill of the Great Plains to close retail stores, Job Center and outlet center due to COVID-19 concerns
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.