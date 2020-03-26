Fareway, Hy-Vee, Walmart awarding bonuses and other benefits, prompted by COVID-19 crisis

The paid time off can be used to take days off or can be cashed out. The benefits, with a value of up to $1,200, will be awarded to the 8,500 qualifying Fareway employees on April 3.

Hy-Vee, which has three stores in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City, announced a 10 percent "appreciation bonus" for its front line employees, both part time and full time. The extra 10 percent will be applied to hours worked between March 16 and April 12, and will be paid out April 17.

The West Des Moines-based grocery chain is also offering "protective leave" for those employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are ordered to self-quarantine by health officials. The new benefit provides job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees.

Hy-Vee employees are also being offered telehealth services, including mental health, and co-pays will be waived for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service. Part-time employees can use the service for a "minimal fee" per visit.