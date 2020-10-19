 Skip to main content
Farm auction to benefit Grand Meadows Heritage Center
Farm auction to benefit Grand Meadows Heritage Center

Grand Meadow school

The Grand Meadow Heritage Center is shown in an October 2019 file photo. The auction of a 230-plus-acre farm Friday will benefit the heritage center near Washta, Iowa.

 Mason Dockter

WASHTA, Iowa -- The auction of a 230-plus-acre farm will benefit the Grand Meadow Heritage Center in rural Cherokee County.

The auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday online and live at Grand Meadow, located at 6306 D Ave., near Washta.

The farmland was bequeathed to the Siouxland Community Foundation by Beverly Jean Hiller. The fund will make scheduled distributions to Grand Meadow over the next 20 years. The auction is expected to bring in between $9,000 and $11,500 per acre.

Hiller, of Lakewood, Colorado, and formerly of rural Marcus, Iowa, died Aug. 14, 2019, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. During her younger years, Hiller's interests were in music and 4-H. Later in life, her interests turned to traveling, historic old buildings, time with her co-workers, and her Norwegian Elk Hounds.

Established in 1988, the Siouxland Community Foundation receives gifts and distributes scholarships and grants in response to community needs.

Grand Meadow Heritage Center is a historical museum, founded in 1975, with a focus on the rural way of life. The museum, which has artifacts dating back to the Civil War, is open by appointment and for class field trips.

