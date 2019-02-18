SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Farmers Market will hold an organizational meeting for vendors Wednesday at the Aalfs Downtown Library.
During the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the library's Gleeson Room, organizers will update new and existing vendors on plans, changes and improvements for 2019.
Buy Fresh Buy Local – Siouxland, Inc., is the nonprofit operator of the Market and a member of both the Iowa Buy Fresh Buy Local Initiative and the Food Routes organization, bringing fresh, locally produced products to Siouxland tables. In partnership with the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, the Market will again be located at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue in the Tyson Events Center parking lot beginning May 1 and running each week until Oct. 26 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market organizers are looking for additional vendors of pastries, bread, dairy, fruit, art, crafts, dried or fresh flowers, plants and more. Vendor regulations and applications are available at farmersmarketsiouxcity.com.