Farmers signal their appreciation for nurses, with a bean field message near Odebolt

ODEBOLT, Iowa -- Dan Roeder holds the nurses of Northwest Iowa in high regard. Several of them are friends and neighbors in Ida and Sac counties, and when there's a farm accident, those nurses are there to help their friends and neighbors.

Ten years ago, his son Chase Roeder was hurt in a crash on the farm. A nurse who cared for him at the hospital in Ida Grove, before he was airlifted to Sioux City, was a family friend.

When that nurse got home, Roeder said, she cried after her husband asked how Chase was -- she wasn't allowed to talk about it, but she was overwhelmed by the sight of the seriously injured boy, the son of a friend.

"We know these nurses, and we need these nurses, as farmers, you know, we get in fender benders," said Roeder, 52, a fourth-generation farmer who along with son Chase and several employees farms in Ida, Woodbury, Monona and Sac counties.

"Really, they (nurses) do a whole lot for us and everything, I mean all those hours, all the stress and everything," said Chase Roeder, 21.

Nurses had a tough spring and summer, when their hospitals were inundated with COVID-19. It was especially hard for nurses whose spouses are farmers.