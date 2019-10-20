MONONA COUNTY, Iowa -- A father and son whose boat was sinking in an oxbow lake adjacent to the Missouri River Sunday morning were rescued by emergency personnel from several agencies.
At around 10:57 a.m. Sunday, Monona County dispatch received a call that Decatur Fire and Rescue was called to the Tieville Bend Wildlife Management Area in Monona County, east of Decatur, Nebraska, where a boat was sinking.
A father and his teenage son were duck hunting on an oxbow lake within the Tieville Bend Wildlife Management Area and were motoring back to the boat ramp when their 14-foot boat began taking on water, according to an Iowa DNR press release.
You have free articles remaining.
DNR Conservation Officer Gary Sisco and an Iowa State Patrol Trooper accompanied Decatur Fire and Rescue and pulled the hunters from their stranded vessel and transported them to shore. They both refused medical treatment.
Burt County, Nebraska Fire and Rescue, Decatur, Nebraska Fire and Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, and the Monona County Sheriff''s Office, along with DNR Conservation Officers Gary Sisco and Aaron Johnson were assisted with the rescue.