Fazoli's to open Sioux City location on Singing Hills Boulevard

SIOUX CITY -- The Fazoli’s chain of Italian-American fast-casual dining is planning to open its first Sioux City location early next year.

The restaurant will be located at 3327 Singing Hills Blvd., in the former Pizza Hut building across from 4 Brothers Bar & Grill and Walmart, according to a press release.

The restaurant is known for its pasta, pizza, breadsticks, sauces, desserts, salads and Italian-style sandwiches. Krissie Schroeder, a former regional manager for Siouxland DQ, will serve as Fazoli's general manager.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, where it is still based, Fazoli's now operates almost 220 restaurants in 28 states, according to a statement from the company. At present there are six Fazoli's locations in Iowa -- in Ames, Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Dubuque and two in Des Moines. There are also five in Nebraska, with three in Omaha and one each in Bellevue and Lincoln, and one in South Dakota, in Sioux Falls.

The restaurant is planning to open early 2021, once remodeling is completed. Fazoli’s is locally owned by Aftershock Ventures, LLC.

