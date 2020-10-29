Fazoli's to open Sioux City location on Singing Hills Boulevard

Provided / Mosaic Business Services
SIOUX CITY --
The Fazoli’s chain of Italian-American fast-casual dining is planning to open its first Sioux City location early next year.
The restaurant will be located at 3327 Singing Hills Blvd., in the former Pizza Hut building across from 4 Brothers Bar & Grill and Walmart, according to a press release.
The restaurant is known for its pasta, pizza, breadsticks, sauces, desserts, salads and Italian-style sandwiches. Krissie Schroeder, a former regional manager for Siouxland DQ, will serve as Fazoli's general manager.
Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, where it is still based, Fazoli's now operates almost 220 restaurants in 28 states, according to a statement from the company. At present there are six Fazoli's locations in Iowa -- in Ames, Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Dubuque and two in Des Moines. There are also five in Nebraska, with three in Omaha and one each in Bellevue and Lincoln, and one in South Dakota, in Sioux Falls.
The restaurant is planning to open early 2021, once remodeling is completed. Fazoli’s is locally owned by Aftershock Ventures, LLC.
Siouxland food (and drink) photos in the Journal in 2020
P's Pizza House
Lead cook Laryn Carrel prepares a half meat craver, half pepperoni pizza at the Dakota Dunes P's Pizza House. P's 300 Gold Circle location has one of the few coal-fired pizza ovens in Siouxland.
P's Pizza House
Lead cook Laryn Carrel prepares a half meat craver, half pepperoni pizza at P's Pizza House, Aug. 25 in Dakota Dunes, S.D.
P's Pizza House
Laryn Carrel cooks a half California veggie, half four cheese pizza in the coal fire oven at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. Best known for its pizza, pasta, burgers and wings, P's also has a 630 Eighth Ave. S.W. location in Le Mars.
P's Pizza House
Lead cook Laryn Carrel transfers pizza -- half four cheese, and half California veggie -- from the coal fire oven to the cutting table, at P's Pizza House in Le Mars. At a temp of more than 600 degrees, the coal fire oven can cook a pizza in a matter of minutes.
P's Pizza House
P's Pizza House's Laryn Carrel puts out a four cheese pizza and a California veggie on display to be sold by the slice as Joe Sitzmann prepares to serve a piece of the four cheese pizza at the Dakota Dunes location. A veteran restaurateur, Sitzmann said the hospitality industry is still suffering from a post-coronavirus economy.
P's Pizza House
Owner Joe Sitzmann applies ricotta cheese to a four cheese pizza at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes, S.D. Sitzmann said customers are slowly coming back to dine-in restaurants but it will take time.
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Trained in sushi making in Japan, Chef Eddy Ang cuts into a dragon roll at Koi Sushi & Steakhouse. With more than 20 years of experience, Ang enjoys creating new and artistic sushi.
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Koi Sushi and Steakhouse's Black Dragon Roll is an example of fusion cuisine. It takes elements of traditional Japanese sushi making and gives it a contemporary twist.
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Made with shrimp and crabmeat, Koi Sushi and Steakhouse's Black Dragon Roll is topped with scallions and a housemade sauce.
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Featuring tempura crab, spicy snowcrab and topped with tuna and a spicy mayo, a Koi is as beautiful as it is delicious.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Kiali Gatto slices a Philly cheesesteak sandwich on Texas toast at the Castle Pub in Sioux City.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Kiali Gatto flips the patty for a 9-ounce burger.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Kiali Gatto adds fries to plates of burgers, Philly cheesesteak, and french dip sandwiches.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Kiali Gatto removes chicken wings from the broaster before smothering them in Asian Zing sauce.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
The Super Bowl Sunday specials will be broasted chicken wings, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, disrobed nachos, and 9-ounce burgers at the Castle Pub.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Kiali Gatto arranges the toppings for disrobed nachos at the Castle Pub in Sioux City.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
The Castle Pub featured 9-ounce burgers, broasted chicken wings, and disrobed nachos on Super Bowl Sunday.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Kiali Gatto serves a Philly cheesesteak, and a french dip sandwich with au jus at the Castle Pub.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Broasted chicken wings covered in Asian Zing sauce is a fan favorite at the Castle Pub.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
In addition to disrobed nachos - which have the toppings on the side so the chips never get soggy - the Castle Pub will also feature Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, broasted chicken wings, and 9-ounce burgers on Super Bowl Sunday.
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
The Philly Cheesesteak sandwich.
Flour Power bakers
Ellie Ernster, left, and Molly O'Neill, seniors at Heelan High School, display a plate of cookies in a foods classroom at the Sioux City high school. The women learned how to bake for a school assignment. They enjoyed the experience so much that they've turned cookie-making into a business.
Flour Power bakers
Cookies baked and decorated by Ellie Ernster and Molly O'Neill, seniors at Heelan High School, are shown Feb. 4. The women bake cookies and market them through their
Flour Power Facebook page.
Earl's Infusion Bar
Owner Frank Holstein pours a spicy pickle infusion into a beer at Earl's Infusion Bar. The Sioux City bar specializes in drinks made with house-infused vodka.
Earl's Infusion Bar
Owner Frank Holstein holds blueberry-lemon loaded beer and a cherry berry press at Earl's Infusion Bar. A former golf pro, Holstein said bars specializing in small batch infused alcohol is an innovation for Sioux City.
Earl's Infusion Bar
Owner Frank Holstein is shown with a blueberry-lemon loaded beer at Earl's Infusion Bar. A former golf pro from Colorado, Holstein loves to experiment with new flavor combinations at his newly-opened bar.
Earl's Infusion Bar
A cherry berry press made with sodas and infused vodka is shown at Earl's Infusion Bar.
Earl's Infusion Bar
A loaded beer made with Blue Moon and blueberry-lemon infused vodka is shown at Earl's Infusion Bar, which opened at 419 Pearl St. in October 2019.
Earl's Infusion Bar
Owner Frank Holstein cuts up a melon that will be used in a cucumber-melon infusion at Earl's Infusion Bar. The Sioux City, Iowa, bar, at 419 Pearl St. in the former location of The Big Snug, specializes in drinks made with house-infused vodka.
Earl's Infusion Bar
A cucumber-melon infusion is shown at Earl's Infusion Bar, a new bar on Pearl Street in downtown Sioux City.
Abby Suhr
Abby Suhr is shown Feb. 18 preparing a drink at Bob Roe's Point After.
Beer Can Alley opening
Allie Townsend, manager of Beer Can Alley, pours a Blue Hawaiian at the bar on March 4.
Beer Can Alley opening
Allie Townsend, a manager of Beer Can Alley, pours a Blue Hawaiian at the 1109 Fourth St. bar.
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Jeni VamBeek, head chef at M's on 4th, prepares to-go orders of Lobster Pappardelle and Chicken Fettuccine in Sioux City on March 18.
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Jeni VamBeek, head chef at M's on 4th, prepares to-go orders of Lobster Pappardelle and Chicken Fettuccine on March 18.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, shows off a Tripleta Sandwich with chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, catchup, and potato chips at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, shows off a Tripleta Sandwich with chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ketchup, and potato chips at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, said plantains and potatoes of all types are common in his native cuisine.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rican Foods' Jesus Bojorquez holds a plate of fried appetizers at the restaurant that opened less than two weeks ago at Sioux City's Southern Hills Mall.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rican Food owner Jose Ortiz shows a plate full of Puerto Rican rice (with bacon), fried potatoes, fried chicken, plantain chips and, believe it or not, spaghetti, which is all common to his native cuisine.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, prepares the daily special at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, prepares the daily special at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, prepares authentic food that is popular in his native Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, prepares the daily special at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall's food court, near AMC Southern Hills 12 movie theaters.
Twin Bing Stout
Monica Waldon and Bryan Cruz stock cans of Twin Bing stout into a cooler at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe in Sioux City in April.
Twin Bing Stout
Monica Waldon stocks cans of Twin Bing stout into a cooler at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe in Sioux City in April.
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 1
Co-owner B.J. McClellan pours caramel into a pan of popcorn as she and employee Rachael Arnts make caramel popcorn at Jolly Time Koated Kernels in Sioux City on April 17.
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 3
Popcorn spills out of a commercial popper April 17 at Jolly Time Koated Kernels in Sioux City.
Covid-19 Koated Kernels
Co-owner BJ McClellan, right, mixes a pan of vanilla popcorn as employee Rachael Arnts prepares an empty pan April 17 at Jolly Time Koated Kernels in Sioux City. Retail food businesses such as Koated Kernels have had to change the way they operate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 2
Co-owner B.J. McClellan mixes a pan of caramel popcorn April 17 at Jolly Time Koated Kernels in Sioux City.
Covid-19 Koated Kernels
Employee Rachael Arnts, left, and co-owner BJ McClellan mix pans of caramel popcorn April 17 at Jolly Time Koated Kernels in Sioux City. Retail food businesses such as Koated Kernels have had to change the way they operate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Trisha Yockey, left, and Michelle Blume meet for lunch in Sertoma Park in Sioux City in April.
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Joey Posivio of Le Mars eats his lunch at Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City in April.
COVID-19 restaurant openings
Gloria Schrooten of Le Mars eats lunch in the passenger seat of a car April 27 in the parking lot of Bob's Drive Inn in Le Mars, Iowa.
Daga's On Wheels during COVID-19
Charity Fenceroy bags an order of food at Daga's On Wheels in May.
Bars reopen
Hazy Sounthala pours ingredients for a "Pussycat" at 1008 Key Club on May 30.
Bars reopen
Hazy Sounthala pours a "Pussycat" at 1008 Key Club on May 30 in Sioux City.
Bars reopen
Manager Josh Jessen and bartender Hazy Sounthala prepare the bar for opening time at 1008 Key Club on May 30.
Bars reopen
Daniella Nuno pours a Bud Light at 1008 Key Club, Saturday, May 30 in Sioux City.
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 1
Sophie Swanson of Vermillion, South Dakota, buys a bag of popcorn at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion. Closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater sells popcorn Friday and Saturday evenings so people who love movie theater popcorn can enjoy it while watching movies at home.
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 2
Brody Stone, theater manager, pops popcorn at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion, South Dakota. The theater has sold popcorn on Friday and Saturday evenings while closed during the COVID-19 pandemic so movie lovers can take the buttery treat home with them for the weekend.
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn
Brody Stone, theater manager, sells a bag of popcorn to Alissa Bonham of Vermillion, South Dakota, at the Coyote Twin theater in Vermillion. Since closing March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater has opened for two hours each Friday and Saturday to sell popcorn for people to enjoy while watching movies at home.
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Fish balls, topped with green onions and served on a skewer is considered popular street food in Divina Ericksen's native Manila. This is why Ericksen serves in at Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering, which serves fusion food at 300 First St., in Sergeant Bluff.
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Can food be inspired by the music that teenagers like? Korean Pop fan Rebecca Ericksen, left, enjoyed Korean Pop music so much that she encouraged her mom, to add it to her menu. Rebecca and her friend Jesstine Henry helped to develop many of Mateo's appetizers.
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Whatever you do, don't mistake a Lumpia with a Chinese Egg Roll. A popular Filipino appetizer, a Lumpia is made with ground pork, veggies and spice inside a wrapper that is longer in length than an egg roll. The Lumpia Shanghai is one of the most popular items at Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering in Sergeant Bluff.
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
A popular Korean comfort food made with spicy and chewy rice cake noodles, Tteokbokki is slowly gaining traction with diners at Sergeant Bluff's Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering.
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
No, these aren't French fries. They're actually fried pieces of tofu and, when served with a sweet and spicy chili dipping sauce, they're delicious.
Greek Fest
Greek Fest this year is being held in a drive-thru format over a series of weekends in June, July, August and October. A rotation of foods is being offered each of the weekends at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City.
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Chef Kenny Crampton displays a lamb gyro at his food truck, Big Papa's Grub on the Run. The veteran restaurant chef began serving an evolving menu of comfort food faves a few months ago.
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Kenny Crampton cooks a lamb gyro as he and cook Travis Anderson work a lunch service in Crampton's food truck, Big Papa's Grub on the Run. Chef and food truck owner Kenny Crampton has worked at several Sioux City restaurants and now cooks out of his truck throughout the week at various locations.
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
A loaded po-boy is show from Big Papa's Grub on the Run. This is one of the new menu items that chef and food truck owner Kenny Crampton.
Iowa BBQ Company
Michelle Holub puts together a plate of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, and jalapeno cheddar sausage, Wednesday at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa.
Iowa BBQ Company
Michelle Holub slices beef brisket at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa..
Iowa BBQ Company
Matt Simms seasons whole briskets with salt and pepper at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa.
Iowa BBQ Company
Matt Simms seasons whole briskets with salt and pepper at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa.
Iowa BBQ Company
Matt Simms prepares whole briskets for the smoker at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa..
Iowa BBQ Company
Brad Daugherty makes stuffed jalapenos at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa.
Iowa BBQ Company
Chef Michelle Holub holds a plate of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, and jalapeno cheddar sausage in one hand with macaroni and cheese and other sides in the other hand at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars, Iowa.
Iowa BBQ Company
Matt Simms loads up the smoker with beef brisket to cook for twelve hours at Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars.
Oscar Carl Vineyard
Melanie Olsen holds a glass of Loesscato Iowa White Wine, on a deck overlooking the vineyards at Oscar Carl Vineyard that she co-owns with her husband, Roy.
Oscar Carl Vineyard
A pineapple wine slushie at Oscar Carl Vineyard.
Oscar Carl Vineyard
A pineapple wine slushie is shown Monday, July 13, 2020, at Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City, Iowa. The winery planted its first grapevines in 2016 and held its first harvest in 2018.
Oscar Carl Vineyard
Melanie Olsen is shown Monday, July 13, 2020, at Oscar Carl Vineyard that she co-owns with her husband, Roy. The Sioux City winery planted its first grapevines in 2016 and held its first harvest in 2018.
79 Degree
Sandy Huynh, right, and Vy Pham prepare rolled ice cream, a popular Vietnamese dessert, at 79 Degree, a new eatery specializing in Vietnamese snacks at 3087 Floyd Blvd.
79 Degree
Vy Pham pours ice cream on a frozen countertop to freeze it at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
Vy Pham prepares rolled ice cream at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
A roast pork Banh Mi sandwich with cilantro, pickled carrots and spicy sauce is shown with a caramel milk tea, left, and an orange strawberry tea with mango jelly boba at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
A roast pork sandwich with cilantro, pickled carrots and spicy sauce is shown with a caramel milk tea, left, and an orange strawberry tea with mango jelly boba at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
Sandy Huynh rolls ice cream on a frozen countertop at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
Sandy Huynh prepares rolled ice cream at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
Cookies and cream rolled ice cream is shown with whipped cream and chocolate syrup at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
Elliot Carreau eats rolled ice cream with bananas and Nutella at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
79 Degree
Elliot Carreau eats cookies and cream rolled ice cream at 79 Degree in Sioux City.
Louis Bros BBQ
Jesus Lopez prepares baby back ribs at Louis Bro's BBQ. Many of the food truck's recipes come from owner Quincy Louis' own family.
Louis Bros BBQ
Quianna Louis hands pork sandwiches through the pick up window at Louis Bro's BBQ.
Louis Bros BBQ
Lena Dunbar puts barbeque sauce on a pork sandwich at the Louis Bros BBQ food truck. All meats are slowly cooked in back of the food truck's kitchen, according to owner Quincy Louis.
Louis Bros BBQ
Lena Dunbar prepares a pork sandwich at Louis Bros BBQ, a food truck owned by Omaha native Quincy Louis. A veteran restaurant manager, Louis began his food truck business earlier this spring.
Food Truck Friday
Ashley Finck, center, picks up her order of Chicken and noodles with a Strawberry Basil Lemonade infusion from BrookLynn Patton at The Leaf food truck during the first Food Truck Friday of the summer at Pearl Street Park in Sioux City.
Food Blue Tequila
Gisel Lopez and Luis Ortiz hold up some of colorful margaritas available at Blue Tequila, a Sergeant Bluff eatery that is known for having an 88-ounce tequila margarita.
Food Blue Tequila
Alfredo Lopez holds Blue Tequila's Pollo Feliz, a chicken and beef dish served in a pineapple at Blue Tequila, an authentic Mexican eatery at 148 Gaul Drive in Sergeant Bluff.
Food Blue Tequila
Blue Tequila's Pollo Feliz, a chicken and beef dish served in a pineapple, is the creation of veteran restaurant chef Eduardo Ortiz, who has more than 20 years of food experience.
Food Blue Tequila
Blue Tequila's Texas Fajita is one of several meaty fajitas on the menu at the Sergeant Bluff restaurant. Several entrees items are also vegetarian-friendly.
Food Blue Tequila
Open since October, Blue Tequila has been serving authentic Mexican foods like its Chori Pollo in very generous proportions.
Food Blue Tequila
Fried ice cream.
Food Tako N' Madre
Owner Francisco Lepe cooks chorizo at the Tako N' Madre food truck parked at The Butcher Shop, 99 West Seventh St. in Sioux City. The truck specializes in serving south-of-the border street food that has a California twist.
Food Tako N' Madre
An order of Cali fries are shown at the Tako N' Madre food truck.
Food Tako N' Madre
Owner Francisco Lepe seasons shrimp while making orders of spicy and Baja shrimp taco at the Tako N' Madre food truck.
Food Tako N' Madre
Owner Francisco Lepe spoons hot chili sauce on an order of spicy shrimp tacos.
Food Tako N' Madre
Alejandro Martinez, left, holds an order of spicy shrimp tacos and Francisco Lepe holds a order of baja tacos at the Tako N' Madre food truck parked at The Butcher Shop.
Food Kats Grub
Kat Pendleton holds a tray of soul food eggrolls and a news article about her grandfather, John Shores, at Kats Grub, the food truck she operates in Sioux City. Pendleton credits Shores, who owned Johnny's Parking Lot, as an inspiration.
Food Kats Grub
Kat Pendleton holds a tray of soul food eggrolls at Kats Grub, the food truck she operates in Sioux City. A former bank employee, Pendleton decided operating a restaurant on wheels would satisfy her entrepreneurial aspirations as well as a passion for cooking. When she isn't on her food truck, Pendleton works in food services at Sioux City's North Middle School.
Food Kats Grub
Soul food eggrolls -- made with turkey leg meat, collard greens and cornbread in an eggroll wrapper -- is one of the more unique offerings at Kats Grub, a food truck that specializes in down home soul food favorites.
Jumpy Monkey Coffee Roasting Co.
Lori Bride shows the color of Kenya coffee beans before they're roasted at Jumpy Monkey Coffee on Aug. 21. The Sergeant Bluff firm is among the small businesses featured on a new state website called Shop Iowa.
Jumpy Monkey Coffee Roasting Co.
Lori Bride shows the color of Kenya coffee beans before they're roasted at Jumpy Monkey Coffee in Sergeant Bluff.
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Connor Ulerich eats a Philly cheesesteak sandwich from Dave Schrock's Dog Eat Dog food cart.
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dave Schrock spreads mustard on a Chicago dog at his Dog Eat Dog food cart in the parking lot of Bomgaars Hamilton Boulevard location in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dave Schrock holds a fire-roasted chili dog.
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dave Schrock makes a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dave Schrock melts cheese with a blowtorch while making a fire-roasted chili dog. Schrock said kids love to see the cheese on his hot dogs be melted by the blowtorch.
Food Rebo's
Jesus Sanchez, left, and Brian Rees are shown with a selection of their signature dishes at Rebo's, a long-serving restaurant in Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street district. Founded by Rees and now operated in partnership with Sanchez, the restaurant continued to attract customers with creative fare that contained elements from Cajun, Caribbean and New Mexican cuisine.
Food Rebo's
Something old, something bold! Rebos ever-popular Tijuana Trainwreck remains a mainstay on Chef Brian Rees' menu.
Food Rebo's
Chips and various salsas are shown at Rebo's, a long-serving restaurant in Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street district. Founded by Brian Rees and now operated in partnership with Jesus Sanchez, the restaurant have been re-imagined in a smaller size and has added hours previously cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food Rebo's
Known for its wide assortment of chips and creative, house-made dips, Rebos has earned a devoted following of fans desiring food fare that combines elements of Creole, Caribbean and New Mexican cuisine.
Food Rebo's
A strawberry kiwi margarita is among the many types of margarita available at Rebos, an 1107 Fourth St. eatery that closed in 2019, only to reopen about six months later.
Food Rebo's
Want a Sangria is simply sumptuous? A red, left, and white sangria at Rebos is a perfect way to wash down Chef Brain Rees' flavorful food.
Food Rebo's
Veteran Sioux City restaurateur Jesus Sanchez has expanded the drinks menu at Rebos. Best known for owning the nearby 1008 Key Club, Sanchez has partnered up with Rebos founder Brian Rees at the reimagined Rebos.
Food Rebo's
Clockwise, from top, kiwi strawberry, cocoanut, traditional, and spicy margaritas are shown at Rebo's, a long-serving restaurant in Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street district. Founded by Brian Reese and now operated in partnership with Jesus Sanchez, the restaurant have been re-imagined in a smaller size and has added hours previously cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
