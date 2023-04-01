SIOUX CITY — Dozens of Sioux City residents attended a protest on Saturday afternoon at the Sioux City Public Museum that was meant to bring attention to recent pushes in the Iowa legislature to challenge the way public libraries and schools handle books for students.

The event featured five speakers, "Banned Book Bingo" and a "Take a book, leave a book" banned book swap where attendees could pick up titles such as "All Boys Aren't Blue" (a memoir about queer Black adolescence) or "Stamped" (a work concerned with anti-racism) and leave literature like "1984" or "To Kill a Mockingbird." All those titles have, at various times, appeared on the American Library Association's "Most-Challenged Books" list.

A table full of banned books for people to take home is on display at a rally against banning books, Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum

Rachel Cole, a mom with a student at Mater Dei in Sioux City, said she came up with the book swap portion of the proceedings as a way to raise awareness about the variety of literature that has been removed from library shelves.

"Books considered classics, or that you've loved, or your children have loved, have all been banned or challenged at one time or another," Cole said.

Attendees leave books and talk about banned titles at a banned book swap during a rally against banning books, Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum

As passed out of an Iowa legislature subcommittee this week, Senate File 496 increases scrutiny of Iowa public schools on matters of gender identity, sexual orientation and library catalogs while also requiring districts to give parents course materials and an option to opt out of coursework. Any literature detailing or depicting sex acts would be barred from school libraries and schools would need to list books in the district's library online and give parents a way to challenge curriculum.

Lobbyist declarations in favor of the legislation have come from organizations such as The Family Leader and Homeschool Iowa while those in opposition include the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the Iowa Psychological Association.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has herself proposed the removal of books from school libraries in all of the state's 327 districts if they're successfully challenged in any one of them. Cole said she fears the potential for "blanket challenges."

"There's a different type of book banning happening now," she said. "In the past, there have been people who would challenge a single book but now right wing organizations are now putting out lists of books they consider dangerous and people are challenging whole slates of books. And if we have laws that trigger the removal of those books, without any process, then that's a lot of books that indiscriminately removed that people can't access."

Guests play bingo with banned book titles during a rally against banning books, Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum in Sioux City, Iowa

One of the event's speakers, Liz Mikitarian, the Florida-based founder of the group STOP Moms for Liberty, which touts 1,000 members in Iowa, said she believes legislative attempts to limit who can see what books are part of a larger effort to gut the public education system.

"Book banning is a structured and effective path they’ve taken. It’s fear inducing," Mikitarian said of groups such as Moms for Liberty. The nationwide conservative activist group has told state lawmakers in Iowa there should be more restrictions for written materials they believe to be obscene or divisive.

Jeff Stellish speaks out against restricting reading materials during a rally against banning books, Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum

Jim Tillman speaks about book bans throughout history during a rally against banning books, Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum in Sioux City

Other speakers at the event included Trisha Etringer, Siouxland Project Director for the Great Plains Action Society; Karen Mackey, who serves as the executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission; Dr. Jeffrey Stellish, a historian and Cherokee County native; and Jim Tillman, a documentarian of local Black history.

The event was hosted by Siouxland Progressive Women, in partnership with Annie's Foundation (which advocates for greater reading access), the Great Plains Action Society, the NAACP, the National Organization, the Siouxland Pride Alliance and STOP Moms for Liberty.