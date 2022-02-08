Federal pandemic cash fills holes in local governments' budgets

SIOUX CITY -- Just months after voters in March 2020 approved a $50 million bond for a new Woodbury County jail, construction costs skyrocketed, as the pandemic fueled supply chain disruptions that drove up the prices of steel, concrete and other materials by as much as 70 percent.

With the county stuck between a rock and a hard place on how to close the funding gap, the federal government came to the rescue.

President Biden in March 2021 signed a pandemic relief law passed by majority Democrats in Congress that included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments.

The Treasury Department required states, counties and larger cities to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money. Those governments also were asked to estimate their losses for 2020 by comparing actual revenue to expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

Revenue and loss figures in the initial report filed by Woodbury County was left blank except for one line: $10 million in losses in the category "Prevention in Congregate Settings (Nursing Homes, Prisons/Jails, Dense Work Sites, Schools, etc.)

The Treasury Department used lost revenue to determine how much flexibility to give governments in spending the aid. Under guidelines issued last May, governments that showed a loss were free to spend an equal amount on almost any government services, including roads and other projects not otherwise allowed under the rules.

A final rule released in January expanded that flexibility by allowing governments to claim up to $10 million of revenue losses, even if actual losses were less.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted to devote all of the county's first-year share of the American Rescue Plan Act -- $10 million -- to help make up the shortfall in the jail costs, which ballooned to nearly $60 million. The county will receive an additional $10 million this year and, for now, expects to spend those funds on other county services.

In its initial report to the Treasury Department, the city of Sioux City, like nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 state and local governments, also left blank the lines with revenue and loss figures.

The city received $2.3 million in ARPC funding on June 15 and is slated to receive an identical amount on the same date this year. The city, which has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate its $40.6 million and an additional two years, plans to spend the bulk of its federal funding on a series of infrastructure projects.

The targeted projects include $10 million for additional digesters and $3.5 million for UV treatment at the wastewater treatment plant, $3.3 million for the 38th Street booster station and $5.9 million for Douglas to Jackson drainage basin improvements.

Additionally, the council unanimously voted Dec. 13 to reallocate $250,000 in ARPA funding for incentive pay for city employees. Fulltime and permanent part-time workers received a one-time incentive of $300.

City Manager Bob Padmore said the incentive pay was being provided to these employees to recognize the fact that they kept city operations running during the pandemic and did their best to maintain service to residents "at an equal level."

"Many of them had to work in an environment that was challenging,” Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore added. “They rose to the occasion to make sure we were still operating as a city. And, they did a good job and they had a good attitude, so we wanted to recognize that by giving them a small amount."

The Journal's Dave Dreeszen and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

